On a frigid Groundhog Day morning, beloved local opossum Sand Mountain Sam predicted an early Spring for 2021 after he did not see his shadow.
Executive Director of the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center Jeannie Courington made the announcement Tuesday on Sam’s behalf.
“Sand Mountain Sam did not see his shadow, therefore we can expect an early spring,” Courington announced.
Earlier, Sam’s rival Punxsutawney Phil — the Pennsylvanian groundhog the rest of America looks to for winter predictions — announced he did see his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. However, when it comes to predicting the weather, WQSB host Barry Galloway said he trusts Sam, who has a record of 26-1 over the past 27 years.
Galloway announced the marsupial would be retiring from his long-held position at the radio station to begin his new role at the recycling center helping sort items and promoting responsible recycling habits. However, Sam would continue to offer his weather predicting services to the radio station each year on Groundhog Day.
“He has really learned a lot during this year as far as recycling, and he’s going to be an asset for us,” Courington said. “We’ve got some great things in the works.”
She said the recycling center will be announcing some big plans regarding Sam later this month.
