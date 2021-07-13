The 16th annual Alabama Back-to-School Tax Holiday weekend begins Friday. However, many area parents won’t need to rely on the bargains for their students as they return to school this fall.
Boaz City Schools, Albertville City Schools and Marshall County School System will provide free school supplies to all students. However, backpacks will not be provided.
The supplies are being furnished through additional federal funding made possible by pandemic relief funds.
With the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday approaching, Albertville City Schools understands many people are preparing for the back-to-school season. The sales tax holiday begins Friday and ends Sunday.
“Our leaders understand the financial strain the pandemic placed on many of our students’ families,” said Albertville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd English. “We are delighted to relieve part of this burden by purchasing school supplies for every student enrolled in Albertville City Schools.
“The decision to fund school supplies is just another example of The Albertville Advantage. It is an excellence mentality that represents the passion of an entire community invested in the development of the next generation. We are grateful for our community’s commitment to our school system, and we are looking forward to the start of a new year.”
Etowah County Schools will provide basic supplies for all students.
DeKalb County Schools will not be providing any school supplies, according to school Facebook pages.
Helping fill the gap
With the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for community assistance, Boaz City Schools has announced they will provide school supplies but not backpacks.
“Our agency saw this need and want to help,” said King Insurance Group Agency Manager Brandan Rogers.
“We are doing a back-to-school Backpack Drive to help ensure each student at Boaz City Schools is prepared for the upcoming school year.
“We are using word of mouth, social media marketing, and are requesting your help in getting the word out to help us seeing this need fulfilled. We are inviting our community to join us by requesting backpack donations.”
All backpacks can be dropped off at our Boaz agency location at 10,000 AL Hwy 168 Boaz, AL 35957.
King Agency officials will be delivering the backpacks to the schools on or around August 10th.
Sales tax holiday
Alabama’s Sales Tax Holiday begins July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight Sunday, July 18.
Clothing priced $100 or less per item; computers less than $750; computer software; computer supplies, such as storage media, printers and printer supplies; and school, art and instructional supplies priced $50 or less per item are included in the tax-free weekend.
Book bags and backpacks are included in the sale.
The sale does not include any type of sports or recreational equipment; office furniture; video games, systems or devices of non-educational nature; and magazines, periodicals and other printed media in non-bound form.
