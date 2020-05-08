Money spent on fuel at Y-Mart in Boaz will now benefit the city’s school system.
About one month ago, the P.I.R.A.T.E. Foundation partnered with Matt Hamilton, owner of Y-Mart/Chevron service station located at 10809 Alabama Highway 168, to set up “Pirate Pumps” designated to raise funds for the foundation.
Bentley Gray, president of the foundation board, said he estimates the pumps could garner up to $4,000 annually, what he called a “huge help” to the foundation’s grant program.
“Mr. Hamilton was so generous and even negotiated a price with Chevron, so Y-Mart will be the exclusive PIRATE Pump station,” Gray said. “We are excited about that partnership and hope to continue it for a long time. It’s really a win-win situation. We have a few different fundraisers that we do throughout the year, plus we have many generous sponsors in our community on top of all the teachers and staff of BCSS who contribute monthly and annually.”
Gray said the idea came from foundation board member Bromleigh Hales after seeing neighboring communities start similar fundraisers.
“Bromleigh really took the lead and met with [Hamilton] to see if he could help with the idea,” Gray said. “He offered several ideas that helped move the project forward.”
After coming to an agreement with Hamilton, the foundation had BPI Media Group create signage for the pumps before a portion of sales began going to the foundation in April.
While the pumps will serve as a major revenue stream for the foundation, Gray said its biggest fundraiser was coming up in a few weeks.
“Our largest fundraiser is coming up — our ‘SAILS UP’ T-Shirts,” he said. “We have a unique design that we do every year and it kicks off the school year. It’s so exciting to see them around town all the time.”
The mission of the P.I.R.A.T.E. Foundation, which is a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt organization, is “to enhance the educational opportunities for our students and teachers by procuring financial resources to fund scholarships, programs and grant requests for instructional need and student development, which can further the goal of Expectations of Excellence, Everyday for Everyone.”
For more information about the foundation, visit boazk12.org.
