June 24
Sharon Sims, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
James Cobb, of Guntersville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Abraham Ramirez, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
June 25
Brian Perreault, of Albertville was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Carlos Sanchez, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
June 26
Robert Johnson, of Arab, was charged with negotiating a worthless instrument.
Kenya Stone, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Elizabeth Kyttle, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Bryant, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
John Carter, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
June 27
Adam Tomlin, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Fernando Balcazar, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Katheryn Lipscomb, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
June 28
Genaro Cervantes, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
Camron Abernathy, of Horton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vernon Cottrell, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 29
James Gaskin, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Elizabeth Brown, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Elida Rodriges, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 30
Rolando Cruz, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Terry Swearengin, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Frazier, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
July 1
Martha Pantoja, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Tyler Harvey, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Nelson, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Kelly Krokker, of Arab, was charged with public intoxication.
July 2
Kristi Herron, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Sheila Lopez, of Crossville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
Mayra Ayala, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
Brandon Williams, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Danny Hanuski, of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
Orlando Ramer, of Albertville, was charged with sex offender - failure to possess a drivrers license.
July 4
Laterrance Bush, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Donnie Swearengin, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
Sean Osborne, of Springville, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and failure to appear.
Juan Guerra, of Oneonta, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Nicholas Johnson, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
July 5
Brandon Lang, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree burglary.
Laura Cox, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Fraley, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jessee Lee Williams, of Douglas, was charged with resisting arrest, violating a protection order, failure to appear, attempting to elude and second-degree assault.
July 6
John Nichols, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Luis Lopez-Ayala, of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Tracy Bean, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackary Strickland, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
July 7
Chelsea Hill, of Horton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gildardo Lopez, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence- harassment.
Kassie Burns, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Moore, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Thomas Trowell, of Albertville was charged with contempt of court.
Destiny Crenshaw, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Willie Pitts, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
Adrian Calderon, of Joppa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicia Nichols, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
