As the high school football season enters the home stretch, it's Fyffe and Guntersville who continue to represent the Sand Mountain region in the latest batch of Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings.
Fyffe, who has been No. 1 in Class 3A since the preseason, again held down the top spot with a unanimous vote after rolling past North Sand Mountain last Friday, 42-14.
The Devils are on 51-game winning streak, the longest streak in the country, and can clinch the 3A Region 7 championship this Friday with a win over neighboring rival Geraldine.
In 5A, the Guntersville Wildcats check in at the No. 5 spot for the third week in a row. Since an opening-week loss, the 'Cats have rattled off six wins in a row, and have averaged nearly 50 points per game in their last four wins.
Guntersville can also clinch its Region, 5A Region 7, with a win this Friday against rival Boaz.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 8-0; 240
2. Hoover; 8-0; 179
3. Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161
4. Auburn; 6-1; 126
5. James Clemens; 8-0; 113
6. Fairhope; 6-1; 105
7. Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71
8. Theodore; 6-1; 68
9. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57
10. Enterprise; 6-2; 12
Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181
3. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139
4. Helena; 8-0; 134
5. Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117
6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101
7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73
8. Saraland; 6-2; 71
9. Hueytown; 6-1; 56
10. Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187
3. Leeds; 8-0; 156
4. Alexandria; 7-0; 143
5. Guntersville; 6-1; 103
6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102
7. UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92
8. Russellville; 6-1; 56
9. Greenville; 6-1; 32
10. Parker; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (17); 6-0; 228
2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180
3. Vigor; 7-0; 160
4. American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150
5. Northside; 5-1; 108
6. Brooks; 7-0; 95
7. Gordo; 5-2; 89
8. St. James; 6-1; 56
9. West Limestone; 5-2; 30
10. Jackson; 6-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240
2. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180
3. Trinity; 7-0; 144
4. Piedmont; 6-1; 123
5. Opp; 7-1; 115
6. Winfield; 8-0; 113
7. Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69
8. Saks; 7-1; 50
9. Flomaton; 5-1; 44
10. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216
2. Lanett (5); 6-2; 190
3. Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159
4. Ariton (1); 8-0; 148
5. Elba; 7-1; 122
6. *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93
7. *Cleveland; 5-2; 73
8. G.W. Long; 5-1; 51
9. Leroy; 6-1; 43
10. Luverne; 6-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1.
*--Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 6-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190
3. Maplesville; 7-0; 163
4. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138
5. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107
6. Wadley; 8-0; 104
7. Notasulga; 6-1; 71
8. Keith; 6-1; 59
9. Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40
10. Millry; 5-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169
4. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138
5. Glenwood; 5-2; 114
6. Sparta; 6-0; 102
7. Patrician; 5-2; 82
8. Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63
9. Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33
10. Macon-East; 5-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.