Joyce Daniel is the executive officer of the Marshall County Board of Realtors, whose office is in Albertville.
Mrs. Joyce invited me to the group’s general membership meeting Thursday at Gunter’s Landing in Guntersville, where our U.S. Congressman, Robert Aderholt, was guest speaker.
Rep. Aderholt, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996. In my eyes, he’s served us well during his tenure in Washington, and he’s hoping to continue in that role. Rick Neighbors is his Democratic opponent in November’s election.
I don’t remember the initial time I met Congressman Aderholt, but I do recall the first time I had a chance to visit with him at length.
My late mother, Shelba Allen, and I were eating lunch at the original Barry’s Barbecue location in Fyffe. It happened to be the annual Fyffe UFO Day, and Rep. Aderholt and his family walked into the restaurant and sat at a table near us.
Mother and I introduced ourselves to the congressman, his wife, Caroline, and their two children, and we enjoyed a nice conversation. I remember that Mom came away impressed with how down-to-earth and friendly Rep. Aderholt is.
On Thursday, the congressman discussed President’s Trump executive order to give unemployed workers an extra $400 a week in jobless benefits, along with his thoughts on when a second round of stimulus checks might arrive.
Stimulus checks are included in an economic recovery package that needs to pass Congress first. The Democratic-controlled House proposed a $3 trillion package called the HEROES Act, while the Republican-controlled Senate offered a $1 trillion package named the HEALS Act. Obviously, the goal is to find a middle ground between the two packages.
Rep. Aderholt also stressed the importance of all Alabamians completing the 2020 Census. The deadline is Sept. 30.
He said anyone living in the state this year, including college students whose hometown is out of state, should fill out the census because they’re using the state’s resources.
A key to the city for Billy Chapman
On Wednesday morning, Walmart in Boaz celebrated its 40th anniversary in the city.
I’ve never worked at Walmart in Boaz, but I know plenty of folks who have and still do, including my first cousin, Kim Allen, who has been with the company for 28 years.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar participated in the celebration, and he presented a key to the city to Walmart associate Billy Chapman. It’s a well-deserved honor for a man I believe is the Boaz store’s greatest ambassador for good.
I appreciate Billy and his encouragement and support of my career at The Reporter through the years.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter.
