The Alabama High School Soccer Coaches have selected their combined Class 1A-7A All-State teams for the 2020 season, which the coronavirus pandemic cut short in March.
On the girls side, the 22-member first team features two Guntersville seniors — midfielder Carly Sims and forward Aubri Hanner. The players led GHS to an 8-1-1 record and a No. 3 ranking in the final 4A/5A poll. The Wildcats outscored their opponents 70-7.
Sims signed with Faulkner University while Hanner inked with St. Andrews University in North Carolina.
The Wildcats had four players make honorable mention, including senior defender Abigail Gaston, junior midfielder Sarah Wright, senior midfielder Selena Batista and senior midfielder Kate Tully.
The second team features Albertville junior defender Emma Colvin, who is verbally committed to Houston.
Four Aggie players received honorable mention All-State — sophomore defender Daisy Balcazar, senior midfielder Elisabet Luna, eighth-grade forward Yahaira Quintino and junior keeper Adrianna Boozer.
Players from Guntersville and Crossville received recognition on the boys All-State squad.
Wildcat senior forward Josh Manganaris made the first team. He participated in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game last summer and signed with Mars Hill University in North Carolina.
Guntersville senior midfielder Dakota Glasgow earned a spot on the second team.
Wildcat players voted honorable mention were senior forward Ethan Gann, junior midfielder Ismael Hernandez, senior midfielder Camden Schwieterman and senior defender Carson Davis.
Crossville saw two of its players receive honorable mention — junior forward Anthony Lucas and sophomore midfielder Kevin Rios.
Lucas and Rios helped the Lions achieve a No. 7 ranking and post an 8-2 record in their abbreviated season. Crossville shut out seven opponents.
Guntersville’s Zach Ross was selected small school (1A-5A) coach of the year on the boys All-State team. The Wildcats finished sixth in the final 4A/5A poll and posted a 10-4-1 record.
In his sixth season, Ross posted his 100th win in a 10-0 whipping of Brewer on March 6. His full-time position is serving as a Marshall County district judge.
