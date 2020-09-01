9th annual Corks and Chefs benefits children and seniors

Despite pouring rain outside, the annual Corks and Chefs fundraiser brought out some of the best food in Marshall County Monday night.
The event was the first held at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Fitness Center and benefited The Child Advocacy Center and CASA of Marshall County.
Taking home honors for Best Entrée was Lake Guntersville State Park with a plate of shrimp toast, chicken marsala with rustic baguette, stone ground grits with a Cajun tomato gravy and a Mai Tai punch.
The Overall Judge’s Choice was Stache and Co. with their slow-simmered Bolognese sauce over pasta. Presented on a wooden bread board, the pasta featured Boursin and Parmesan cheese and fresh bread on the side.
Other winners for the night included:
• Best Display: Local Joe’s
• Best Drink: Lake Guntersville State Park
• Best Appetizer: The Brick
• Best Dessert: Jonika’s Bakery
• Best Side Dish: Café 336
• Best Dressed: Giovanni’s Pizza
• Most Creative: Santa Fe
• Debut Entry: La Michoacan
Chef JP of Local Joe’s said his booth featured the more elegant side of the business. White food platters and stands dripping with crystals, beads and mirrors reflected the restaurant’s finer side. He served a Smokehouse cracker topped with candy bacon and white chocolate.
“We do a lot of wedding catering and I wanted to show we can do more than just barbecue,” he said. “We wanted to put a different spin on things tonight.”
Jamie Allen and Kathryn Lay enjoyed the evening.
“So far everything is delicious,” Lay said as she and Allen sat at a table laden with samples. “I think my favorite thus far is the red velvet cupcake from Jonika’s.”
Mariana Calderon said the event was a way to introduce area diners to her restaurant.
Located in downtown Albertville, next door to the Flower Market, Calderon said she serves a wide variety of ice creams, frozen treats, and blended fruit drinks as well as a selection of Hispanic cuisine, including tortas, tacos and more.
"Tonight we brought some of our Popsicles, in coconut, cookies and cream and strawberries and cream," she said. "We also have a blended pina colada punch for sampling."
The evening also featured live and silent auctions featuring donations from local businesses and individuals and a cash bar, in addition to the food samples.
CASA of Marshall County provides a community garden, minor home repairs for senior citizens, wheelchair ramps, Christmas food and gift bags and transportation.
The Child Advocacy Center provides a safe, neutral, child-friendly environment for children who are suspected victims of abuse and offers counseling services for the victim as long as necessary.
Both organizations are located in Guntersville and offer services to Marshall County residents.
To learn more, call CASA at 256-582-7119 or CAC at 256-582-8492.
