Many ladies in Boaz and the surrounding area went to see Polly Bruce at her Merle Norman studio at the corner of Main and Mill streets in Boaz.
Bruce, at age 94, manned her shop six days a week until last week when she became ill.
She died Sunday.
“It is rare to know a person in this life who makes you want to be a better person,” said Wayne Hunt, Boaz historian. “She brought life and spread joy to downtown Boaz and to all her customers.”
Hunt said he recently asked Bruce about her retiring, and she told him, “not as long as I can get up and come to work.”
“At age 94 she continued to open the doors of her shop six days a week,” Hunt said.
“Age seemed to be Polly’s friend rather than adversary. Her beauty, and her personality only increased with time. She loved her work and loved her customers, all of whom were important to her.”
As a longtime member of the downtown retail store owners, the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce had selected Polly to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s annual Christmas parade on December 4. Sadly, the Chamber will instead honor her memory with a wreath which will be placed in the opening vehicle at the start of the parade in remembrance of Polly Bruce.
“She was a special, special lady,” said Mayor David Dyar.
“She was a fixture in the downtown business community. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
“If you ever entered her business’ door, you know why her passing has impacted so many people is such a way.”
Hunt agreed.
“All who knew her will testify that a very grand lady has departed from us but left us with a legacy to carry on,” Hunt said.
Bruce owned the Merle Norman franchise in Boaz since 1967. She had previously worked with Merle Norman in Albertville for many years prior to coming to Boaz in 1965.
She moved into the newly constructed buildings along West Mill Street where Formby’s Hardware also located.
In 1967, she moved her studio into the old Sand Mountain Bank on South Main Street. She purchased the Merle Norman franchise at that time.
In 1972, she moved her business into the old Noel Building at the northwest corner of Main and Mill streets where it remains today.
Chamber officials plan to place a wreath at the front of her store in her memory.
Dyar said he and others often visited with Bruce.
“She was an institution in our city,” Dyar said. “I loved going in her business just to talk to her. However, I never really got to know her because she was such a good businesswoman. She always had customers coming into the shop. Her customers always go the attention they needed and deserved.”
Brent Roe, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville, said she had been a longtime member of the church.
“I’ve never met anyone like Polly,” Roe said. “She loved everyone and everyone loved her.”
Dyar said Bruce was definitely one of a kind.
“She enjoyed her job and loved her customers,” Dyar said. “She was a special lady. They just don’t make them like that anymore.”
