BIRMINGHAM — Tens of thousands of fishing fans crowded the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham from March 6-8 to watch some of the world’s best bass anglers weigh in their catches from historic Lake Guntersville during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
Those who couldn’t attend in person — as well as those who want to relive the excitement of Hank Cherry’s win — can tune in to the first episode of a three-part series of “The Bassmasters” devoted to the world championship.
“The Bassmaster Classic: Day 1” will debut on Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN2. The show sets the stage for a three-day competition, as North Carolina pro Cherry weighs in five big bass totaling 29 pounds, 3 ounces and takes a commanding lead despite injuring his arm during competition.
“The challenge in covering an event like the Classic, which has already been watched on Bassmaster LIVE or followed on Bassmaster.com and other media by millions of people, is making it fresh and compelling,” said Bruce Akin, BASS chief executive officer. “Our talented team produced a series of shows worthy of the historic 50th Bassmaster Classic.”
Coverage of Day 2 of the Classic, a two-hour show, will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12, and the championship Sunday episode, also two hours, will air at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 19, both on ESPN2. These and other episodes of “The Bassmasters” will be reaired on ESPN2 and ESPN Classic, as well as on The Pursuit Channel.
This year marks the 21st consecutive Bassmaster Classic to be aired on ESPN networks.
