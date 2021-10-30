Arab scored on each of its first five possessions en route to a 45-14 win over Boaz at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium on Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Both teams will play in the first round of the state playoffs next week. Arab, which finished the regular season at 8-2, will host Homewood at the Arab Sportplex. Boaz (6-4) plays at Parker.
Arab took the game’s opening possession and drove 88 yards using seven plays with quarterback Ed Johnson scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run. Gavin Currier was good on the first of his six extra points for a 7-0 Knight lead with 8:25 left in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Currier’s pooch kick bounced at about the Boaz 30-yard line and the high bounce was caught in midair by an Arab defender before the Boaz upman could get it and Arab took possession at the Pirate 28.
After a defensive holding penalty against Boaz, Hayden O’Reilly scored on an 18-yard run with 8:06 left in the opening quarter. Arab led 14-0 with Boaz not having run an offensive play.
Boaz went three-and-out on the ensuing possession (its first), and after a short punt, the Knights began their next scoring possession at their 40.
On first down, Johnson threw a short pass to Drew Puccio, who turned it into a 54-yard gain to the Boaz 6.
Three plays later, Johnson scored on a 1-yard sneak. After the PAT, the lead was 21-0 with still 4:29 left in the first quarter.
Boaz began the next possession at its 9. After a 16-yard gain by Eli Jacobs for the Pirates’ initial first down, two straight false start penalties pushed the ball back to the 15. Boaz failed to net a first down, and another short punt put Arab in business at the Boaz 38.
Two pass completions from Johnson to his twin brother, Wes, were sandwiched around a 9-yard run by Drake Franklin. The second completion from Johnson to Johnson was good for a 15-yard touchdown to push the Arab lead to 28-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
Boaz went three-and-out again on its next possession, and Arab took possession following a punt at the Boaz 48.
Arab moved to the Boaz 14 before the drive stalled and Currier kicked a 33-yard field goal to increase the lead to 31-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
Boaz started its next possession at its 25. After a 5-yard run by Tyler Pierce and a 6-yard gain by Jacobs, Carter Lambert’s pass was intercepted by Josh Roe, who returned the interception 33 yards for a pick-six for a 38-0 lead.
Boaz put together its first scoring drive of the game on the next possession, driving 74 yards using 17 plays.
Jacobs carried the ball eight times on the drive for 52 yards. A Jacobs’ 4-yard run gave the Pirates a first-and-goal at the Arab 8. After a Bo Hester 1-yard run, a false start penalty put the ball back to the 12. Jacobs ran for 2 before Pierce lost 5.
Facing fourth-and-goal, Pierce threw over the middle to Gavin Smart, who caught the ball at the 4 and backed into the endzone for the touchdown with 1:44 left in the half. Jose Arreguin’s PAT made it 38-7 at the half.
Arab’s only score of the second half came on a 20-yard pass from backup quarterback Aiden Cox to Dekota NeSmith with 1:33 left in the third quarter. This capped a 9-play, 44-yard drive.
Boaz put together a 9-play, 66-yard drive to score its second touchdown with 8:34 left in the game. The drive was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Hayden Peek. Arreguin added the final point of the game.
Ed Johnson completed 11 of 13 passes for 191 yards.
Jacobs led all players on the ground with 82 yards on 13 carries.
