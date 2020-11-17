GUNTERSVILLE — No. 3 Pleasant Grove rolled up 521 yards total offense and forced five turnovers Friday night as it upended No. 5 Guntersville 42-21 in the second round of the Class 5A state football playoffs, ending the Wildcats’ unbeaten season.
Guntersville finished 10-1 while Pleasant Grove improved to 9-2. The Spartans meet No. 6 Alexandria in the quarterfinals Nov. 20.
Pleasant Grove, which rushed for 309 yards, received a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Cris Shelton on the game’s opening drive.
Guntersville responded by driving to the Spartans’ 1-yard line, where it lost a fumble. Pleasant Grove took over and marched 99 yards, with Zyquez Perryman throwing a 24-yard TD pass to Demarcus Lacey. The Spartans missed the conversion, but they led 13-0.
The Wildcats found the scoreboard on Cole McCarty’s 8-yard pass to Jack Harris, cutting it to 13-7 late in the first quarter.
Following a Spartans’ fumble, GHS tied it 13-13 on Jerrell Williamson’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Pablo Rios hit the extra point, giving the Wildcats a 14-13 margin.
The Spartans regained the lead for good on Shelton’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the second period. A successful two-point conversion made it 21-14.
Guntersville failed to convert a fourth-down situation on the initial series of the second half. The Spartans took possession and marched for a TD, coming on Perryman’s 1-yard run, to extend their advantage to 28-14.
McCarty threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Davidson, pulling the Wildcats within 28-21 following Rios’ point-after.
The Spartans pushed their lead to 34-21 with 10:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Grove returned an interception for the game’s final touchdown. A two-point conversion made it 42-21.
McCarty closed 22-of-33 passing for 217 yards. He rushed six times for 47 yards.
Logan Pate rushed 20 times for 100 yards. Harris had seven receptions for 74 yards, Davidson six for 62, Evan Taylor five for 33 and Brandon Fussell four for 48.
Perryman completed 19-of-24 passes for 212 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.