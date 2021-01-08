Dec. 29
Richard Brown, 59, of Talladega, was charged with second- and third-degree escape and two failure to appear counts.
Jonathan Voigt, 36, of Guntersville, was charged with an order to return from work release.
Nolan Jacques, 20, of Horton, was charged with methamphetamine possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeff White, 53, of Grove Oak, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
James Congo, 28, of Guntersville, was charged with hold for Bedford County, Tennessee.
Dec. 30
James Steverson, 43, of Crossville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Carolyn Clem, 48, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and probation violation.
James Hackman, 31, of Gadsden, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Alex Wheeler, 26, of Arab, on two charges of first-degree theft of property and one count unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Tylar Johnson, 29, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Calvin Finny, 44, of Huntsville, was charged with appearing in a public place under the influence.
Dec. 31
Mary Gilbert, 44, of Guntersville, was charged with probation violation.
Christopher Johnson, 46, of Boaz, was charged with second-degree theft of property charge.
Sylvia Moore, 59, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
David Ennis, 54, of Boaz, was charged with permitting dog to run at large.
Randall Smith, 36, of New Hope, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Dreiling, 41, of Rome, Ga., was charged with SORNA (Sex Offender Registry Notification Act) violation.
Jan. 1
David Ellis, 29, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jan. 2
Kimberly Nelson, 46, of Arab, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and promoting prison contraband.
Matthew Pritchett, 28, of New Hope, was charged with appearing in a public place under the influence.
Jan. 3
Stephanie Gomez, 30, of Blountsville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Tubb, 33, of Blountsville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second—degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.
Hunter Carr, 27, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Robert Downey, 35, of Huntsville, was charged with hold for another agency.
Veronica Scifert, 26, of Union Grove, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of methamphetamines.
Jan. 4
Keary Wilson, 42, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Julie Meadows, 38, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Lester Griffith, 51, of Blountsville, was charged with hold for Blount County.
Michael Ikard, 31, of New Hope, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Sondra Haygood, 42, of Boaz, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Jeffery Mims, 35, of Arab, was charged with probation violation.
Felisha Green, 29, of Albertville, was charged with bondsman process.
David Musgrove, 33, of Crossville, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Rocky Satterly, 65, of Albertville, was charged with possession of obscene material.
Felicia Wright, 34, of Albertville, was charged with return from work release order.
Jan. 5
Stephen Chamblee, 18, of Boaz, was charged with two-day sanction.
Richard Poe, 22, of Union Grove, was charged with 30-day sanction.
Robin Lankford, 41, of Horton, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
William Fleisher, 27, of Geraldine, was charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Tracy Walker, 49, of Arab, was charged with a parole violation.
Freedie Smith, 41, of Lacey’s Spring, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Toole, 34, of Oneonta, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamines and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Eckleberry, 33, of Union Grove, was charged with 38-day sanction.
Jan. 6
Thomas Hardy, 27, of Meridianville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Mayra Ayala, 37, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kellie Andrade, 42, of Blountsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Brooks, 51, of Locust Fork, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Owens, 29, of Independence, Mo., was charged with driving under the influence.
Jennifer Lawson, 32, of Gurley, was charged with a bench warrant.
Lawrence Thomas, 52, of Jasper, was charged with 170-day sanction.
Lester Griffith, 51, of Blountsville, was charged with a hold for Blount County.
Kenith Hill, 29, of Guntersville, was charged with two failure to appear.
Miranda Wilson, 31, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ferris Wooten, 36, of Grant, on two probation violation.
Jan. 7
Gage Gauntt, 23, of Guntersville, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Olivia Farmer, 18, of Arab, was charged with harassment.
Jessica Dove, 35, of Arab, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Oliver, 30, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
