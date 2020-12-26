For the past three years, New Jersey native William Galloway has been biking all over the country on his recumbent tricycle spreading awareness about brain injury, something he said many people don’t consider to be a pressing issue.
After being struck by a drunk driver that caused brain damage and seizures, the 58-year-old has been on a mission to seek help with his treatments while also helping others with disabilities.
Pulling a small trailer containing his belongings and sleeping gear, Galloway made his way through the Sand Mountain area last month on his way to Huntsville.
Three months before that, he was in San Fransisco. He tries to get in about 60 miles per day, he said, and has biked nearly 25,000 miles so far — equivalent to the distance around the world.
He was placed in a rehabilitation home after his accident 10 years ago, but said he could not stand being cooped up indoors being told what to do. So he took to the road and hasn’t looked back since.
Braving dangerous highways — including U.S. 431 — and rough weather, Galloway said he’s relied on the kindness of strangers to fund his continuing journey.
Like the signage posted on his trailer says, anyone interested in supporting him and his cause can donate to him directly through his PayPal account, xxx. He said he’s received donations from people all over the country, and every little bit helps.
Galloway chronicles his travels on his Youtube channel where he also speaks about brain trauma, disabilities and other issues.
As of early December, he was biking through Tennessee on his way to Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.