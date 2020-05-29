Earlier this week, I saw a quote from Fox6 weather forecaster Mickey Ferguson on Twitter. He said, “2020 has been so crazy. I think we need to just put up the Christmas tree and call it a year.”
Some of you probably share Mickey’s sentiments, but I’m not ready to celebrate Christmas in May yet. I still haven’t given up on covering a high school fall sports season, or the possibility of school starting in August or perhaps after Labor Day.
It’s encouraging to know high school athletes can return to their campuses on Monday to begin working out with their coaches for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic derailed life as we know it in March.
The coaches I’ve talked to have missed their players. They’ve been concerned about their physical, emotional and mental health. Hugs and handshakes might be no-no’s due to social distancing guidelines when teams reconvene Monday, but those guidelines can’t stop smiles, laughter and maybe even a few tears.
My sons, James and Brady, will be in first grade and pre-K, respectively, at Carlisle Elementary School in the 2020-21 school year. Brady is excited about the prospects of attending “James’ school,” as he calls it. August 11 is scheduled to be the first day of classes for Etowah County students.
I hope my sons get to attend classes on campus and interact with their teachers in the fall semester, because there’s no substitute for the one-on-one instruction that’s vital to their academic development and success.
Coach Smith retires
Mike Smith and I go way back, like to the boyhood days of playing chase or freeze tag after services at Liberty Baptist Church.
As an adult, I had the honor of covering Mike’s career as a player and coach. Mike retired from teaching and coaching following the end of the 2019-20 school year.
He made coaching stops at Southside, West End and Glencoe before coming to Boaz in 2007 as a member of then-head coach Drew Noles’ football staff.
Mike is the only guy I know who won state titles in football and basketball as a player. He was a sophomore on Crossville’s 1986 Class 3A state football champions, and he helped Snead State win the Alabama junior college basketball crown as a freshman in 1989-90.
Best wishes to Mike for a safe, happy and healthy retirement. Thanks for your friendship and support through the years.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.