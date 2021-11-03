The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a break-in at the Marshall County Animal Shelter where a dog was stolen.
According to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, the dog’s owner, Valina Jackson, and two more suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a weeks-long investigation into the case.
The three suspects — Jackson, 46, of Horton; Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 30, of Albertville; and Richard Tyler Johnson, 27, of Albertville — were charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Though these charges stem from the dog’s disappearance and shelter break-in, Guthrie said no one has been charged with the theft of the animal. However, more charges, as well as more arrests, may be coming as the investigation continues, he said.
“Our investigators have worked [the case] since we got the theft charge [report] originally,” Guthrie said. “They were able to put enough together the first of the week to obtain warrants. These are all misdemeanor warrants, but more charges are expected.”
The dog — a pit bull mix named Havoc — is still missing, Guthrie added.
On Sept. 17, Havoc reportedly attacked and severely injured Teri Angel after she entered Jackson’s home in Guntersville. After a brief stay at the B&A Animal Hospital in Boaz, the dog was taken to the shelter while Guntersville Judge Shannon Mitchell deliberated on whether or not it should be euthanized.
According to Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks, part of the shelter’s fence where the dog was being held had been cut sometime Wednesday night, Oct. 20. Earlier that day, Hooks testified in court that the dog had passed his behavioral tests and therefore did not need to be euthanized.
Check back with The Reporter for more details about this case as they become available.
(1) comment
In the US a pit bull kills a person an average of once every twelve days. They are weapons that can pull their own trigger.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.