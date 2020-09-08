The interim police chief for the City of Scottsboro remains on leave pending a review of his DUI arrest over Labor Day weekend on Lake Guntersville.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Ron Latimer was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a charge of operating a vessel under the influence Saturday. He was released Sunday on a $1,500 bond. ALEA marine patrol officers made the arrest.
Capt. Scott Mathews will lead the police department while an internal review is conducted, said Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton.
Shelton said Latimer will take personal time off and when he returns, officials will review his situation.
According to Shelton, the arresting agency did not conduct a field sobriety test. Latimer was allegedly operating a friend’s boat with the friend on board.
Latimer has been with the Scottsboro Police Department since November 1992. He was appointed interim police chief June 1 when Chief Ralph Dawe retired.
Shelton said Latimer was a 20-year veteran with the department with “an outstanding record.”
