Billy Joe Painter
Boaz
Rev. Billy Joe Painter, 74, of McVille Road, Boaz, Alabama, died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Kevin Painter officiating. Interment followed in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Bro. Painter was born in Alabama on April 17, 1946, to O. V. and Alvateen Murphy Painter. He was the owner of Billy Painter & Sons Motors.
Bro. Painter is survived by his wife, Priscilla Camp Painter of Boaz; sons, Jeff Painter (Chris Oden) of Sardis and Kevin Painter of Boaz; grandchildren, Macey Painter and Matt Sager, Kenzie Painter, Canaan Painter, Corlie Painter; great-grandchildren, Kennedi Painter and Harper Herron; brother and sisters-in-Law, Johnny Max and Teresa Painter, of Boaz, and Janice Painter, of Albertville; sister, Martha Jean Whiteside ,of Boaz; and special friend, Rhonda Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: O.V. and Alvateen Painter, Brother: Troy Painter and Sister: Dolly Herring.
Pallbearers were Matt Sager, Matt Camp, Ethan Camp and Tommy Handley.
Roy Franklin “Frankie” Daugette Jr.
Albertville
Roy Franklin “Frankie” Daugette Jr., 54, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Jan. 3, 2021, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery. Mark Williams officiated.
Survivors include sons, Joseph Franklin Daugette, Dalton Brock Daugette; one granddaughter; sister, Wanda Lancaster (Tony); and brothers, Randle Daugette, Phillip Daugette (Janet); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert W. Fritzel
Guntersville
Robert Wendell Fritzel, 77, of Guntersville, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No services are planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Fritzel; daughters, Wendy Holcombe (Brian) and Robin Smiley (George); four grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Fritzel.
Myra J. Ragsdale
Albertville
Myra J. Ragsdale, 82, of Albertville, died Jan. 1, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were Jan. 3, 2021, at New Macedonia Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Brock officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Ragsdale; and a brother, Charles Wright.
Mervin Todd
Albertville
Mervin Todd, 85, of Albertville, died Dec. 28, 2020, at Barfield Health and Rehab.
Services were Jan. 2, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Rod Bryant and Joe Davis officiating. Burial was in Alder Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Burma Jean Ham Todd; daughters, Ginger Mauldin (Randy) and Sherry Richards; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Max Aaron Burke
Geraldine
Max Aaron Burke, 94, of Geraldine, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Geraldine Cemetery with Bro. Jim Campbell and Bro. Jimmy Holland officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home directing, www.geraldinefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Burke Williams (Wayne); son, Derek Burke (Tina); son-in-law, Issac Harrell; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Maurine R. Hayes
Albertville
Maurine Robinson Hayes, 92, of Albertville, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Private graveside services were Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Orville Godwin officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Godwin (Orville) and Phillip Robinson (Sheila); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Laura Mae Bradley
Boaz
Laura Mae Bradley, 90, of Boaz, died Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020.
Visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include her children, Linda Walker, of Oneonta, Robert (Bobby) Bradley, of Jacksonville, Janice (Charlie) Nunn, of Boaz and Kathy(Alan) Maddox, of Gadsden; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Lavine, of Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Landing Assisted Living, 616 Gaines St. Attalla, AL 35954.
La Don Holsonback
Guntersville
La Don Holsonback, 73, of Guntersville, died Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
Services were Jan. 4, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with burial in Liberty Cemetery in the Painter community. Bro. Rick Douglas officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Holsonback; sisters, Mona Prickett (Richard); and brothers, Bucky Holsonback (Ann) and Larry Holsonback (Sandy).
Juvencio “Junie” Guevara-Garcia
Albertville
Juvencio “Junie” Guevara-Garcia, 16, of Albertville, died Dec. 28, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Dec. 31, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with burial following at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Juvencio Guevara De Leon and Maria Isabel Garcia; sisters, Alicia Guevara Garcia and Liliana Guevara Garcia; and a brother, Marco Guevara Garcia.
Junior Lee Edmonds
Albertville
Junior Lee Edmonds, 84, of Albertville, died Dec. 31, 2020, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
A memorial service will be Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Lesley (Joran Jimenez), Selena Rushing (Tadd), Sonya Edmonds and Donna Blume; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Johnnie Lawson
Guntersville
Johnnie Lawson, 66, of Guntersville, died Dec. 30, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Jan. 10, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow Crestview Cemetery in the mausoleum.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheena Bush (Brandon); son Jonathan Lawson (Sierra); four grandchildren; several siblings; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jimmie Nell Davis
Painter Community
Jimmie Nell Davis, 80, of the Painter community, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. William McClellan officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Hellen) Davis, of Painter; daughter, Debra (David) Glover, of Painter; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Jerry C. Staton Sr.
Boaz
Jerry Charles Staton, Sr., 74, of Laura Avenue, Boaz, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tommy Turner officiating. Interment followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hunt Staton, of Boaz; son, Jerry Staton, Jr.; daughters, Cinda (John) Taylor, and Monica (Joel) Todd, all of Albertville, and Beth Luther, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.
Ira Wesley Cooper
Gadsden
Ira Wesley Cooper, age 50, of Gadsden, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial service will be held at a later time. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his son, Garret Cooper, of Birmingham; daughter, Kelsey Liggett, of Tennessee; mother, Beatsie Caudle, of Boaz; brothers, Justin Cooper, of Gadsden, and Matthew Caudle, of Vestavia; and a sister, Dusti Rains, of Centre.
Hazel Mae Miller Morrow
Horton
Hazel Mae Miller Morrow, 75, of Horton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her home.
Services were Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with burial following in Liberty Hill Cemetery in the Hyatt community. Johnny Morrow officiated.
Survivors include her sisters, Catherine Watson (Jerry), of Boaz, Fay Bartlett (Carter) and Martha Smith (Doug), all of Albertville, Eloise Vinable (Carney), of Fyffe, Caroline Sims, of Walnut Grove, and Angie Reamay, of Arab; brothers, James Miller and Andy Miller (Lupita), all of Marana, Arizona, and Larry Miller, of Boaz.
Grace Elizabeth “Beth” Milam
Boaz
Grace Elizabeth “Beth” Milam, 38, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Graveside services were Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Gaskin officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Kaleigh Makenzie Tate; father of her daughter, Bryan Tate; parents, Jerry and Shirlene Milam, of Boaz; sister, Leah Watwood (Luke), of Rockledge; two nieces and a nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ellon Carr
Albertville
Ellon Carr, 87, of Albertville, died Jan. 3, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were Jan. 5, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Carr; son, Phillip Carr (Rhonda); two grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Carr, Doris Hendrix and Judy Easterling.
Donald L. Hooper
Boaz
Donald Lendal Hooper, 86, of Boaz, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Harold Brown officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hooper; children, William Keith Hooper (Cynthia), of Rockmart, Ga., Teresa Knott, of Birmingham, Patsy Lamons, of Albertville, and Kenneth Hooper of London, England; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maxine Gilbreath, and Barbara Hopkins.
Bonnie R. D. Ray
Boaz
Bonnie Ruth Davis Ray, 88, died Jan. 2, 2021.
Graveside services were Jan. 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Wayne White officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Ray, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dan Buczek, of Birmingham; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Davis; and sister, Phyllis Mayo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepperd’s Cove Hospice.
Bobby Joe “Lightning” Perry
Boaz
Bobby Joe “Lightning” Perry, 70, of Boaz, died Jan. 3, 202,1 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Graveside Service were Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 3:30 PM at the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Scott Bobo officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Brooks Perry, of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-law, Christie and Scott Bobo, of Aroney, and Amy and Heath Adams, of Albertville; daughter-in-law, Vickie Veal, of Albertville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Kenny Smith, of Boaz, eight grandchildren; a special niece and nephew; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to encourage friends to donate to the Mt. Zion Youth/ Children’s Project.
Billy C. Thurmond
Boaz
Billy Charles Thurmond, 71, of Boaz, died Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
Services were Jan. 5, 2021 at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Henager. A.D. Stephens officiated.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Thurmond and Kaleigh Lawrence (Deante), of South Carolina; sons, Terry Frazier (Jackie), of Ider, Chris Frazier (Brianna), of Fort Payne; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Angel Jacinto
Boaz
Angel Jacinto, 3, of Boaz, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jon Russell officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his mother, Leticia Jacinto Rafael; sister, Angie Jacinto; his nana, Katheryn Beacham; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Amanda Jean Hood
Crossville
Amanda Jean Hood, 45, of Crossville, died Dec. 24, 2020.
Graveside services were Jan. 1, 2021, at Poplar Springs Cemetery. W. T. Wilson Funeral Home in Rainsville assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Mack (Raymond); daughter, Brooklyn Richards; son, Christopher Richards; brother, Randy King; one granddaughter; one niece; two uncles and an aunt.
Patricia S. Champion
Albertville
Patricia S. Champion, 52, of Albertville, died Jan. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Jan. 6, 2021, at Union Congregational Methodist Church of Boaz Cemetery with Bro. Brad Williams officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include four daughters, Rachel Badgett (Mitch), Kristin Chamness (Doug), Laura Freeman (Jay), and Victoria Heath (Brad); sister, Courtnie Chaffin; two brothers, Brian Bagwell and Greg Bagwell; a niece; and seven grandchildren.
