All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. The decision protects the population it serves — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and its employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, Social Security offices are still able to provide critical services.
Social Security offices’ secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. Social Security offices are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will provide updates to when its able to resume in-person service.
If in need of help, see the following from Social Security:
• First, secure and convenient online services available at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. Apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any devices. Also, there is a wealth of information to answer most any Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Visit online Frequently Asked Questions at socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• If not able to conduct Social Security business online, check online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. Local offices still will be able to provide critical services to help apply for benefits, answer questions and provide other services over the phone.
• If one already has an in-office appointment scheduled, Social Security office will call and conduct the appointment over the phone instead. If one has a hearing scheduled, Social Security office will call to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Remember the Social Security Office’s employees will not threaten or ask for any form of payment.
• If one cannot complete the Social Security business online, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), which has many automated service options one can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
