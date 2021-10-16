All creatures of our God and King
Lift up your voice and with us sing,
Alleluia! Alleluia!
Thou burning sun with golden beam,
Thou silver moon with softer gleam!
O praise Him! O praise Him!
Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!
This hymn verse is based on the first stanza of a poem, "Canticle of the Sun," written by St. Francis of Assisi who died in 1226 at the age of 45. Francis is best known as Patron Saint of animals. His feast day is celebrated on October 3 every year, often with the blessing of animals and pets. This entire poem, all of which I will use to close this column demonstrates that he was certainly all of this and more.
Francis was born in Assisi in Italy, the son of a wealthy cloth merchant, whose father desired that Francis follow in his footsteps. Francis had other ideas. He joined the army to fight against Perugia and was captured in battle and held in prison for ransom by his wealthy father. While in prison, he had a vision that God was calling him to build his church and to work among the poor and needy, helping them to live a better life, both spiritually and physically. He left his father’s business and founded the Franciscan Order of Friars who vowed to live in poverty to share what worldly goods they had or earned with the poor.
Francis preached to the common people, inviting them to live as Christ lived and serve there fellow human beings. It is also said that he preached to “brother and sister birds,” and other animals, recognizing the interconnection of all creation. In 1979 Pope John Paul II proclaimed him patron saint of ecology because of his understanding of the intersection of all life and all of God’s creation. Francis is also considered the Patron of animals, merchants, and against dying alone.
In recognition of God’s call on St. Francis, and to us to care for our brothers and sisters and all of creation, and as a form of meditation and prayer, I leave you with “Canticle of Brother Sun and Sister Moon” by St. Francis of Assisi
Most High, all-powerful, all-good Lord, all praise is Yours, all glory, all honor and all blessings. To you alone, Most High, do they belong, and no mortal lips are worthy to pronounce Your Name. Praised be You my Lord with all Your creatures, especially Sir Brother Sun, who is the day through whom You give us light. And he is beautiful and radiant with great splendor, Of You Most High, he bears the likeness. Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Moon and the stars, In the heavens you have made them bright, precious, and fair. Praised be You, my Lord, through Brothers Wind and Air, and fair and stormy, all weather's moods, by which You cherish all that You have made. Praised be You my Lord through Sister Water, So useful, humble, precious and pure. Praised be You my Lord through Brother Fire, through whom You light the night and he is beautiful and playful and robust and strong. Praised be You my Lord through our Sister, Mother Earth who sustains and governs us, producing varied fruits with colored flowers and herbs. Praise be You my Lord through those who grant pardon for love of You and bear sickness and trial. Blessed are those who endure in peace, By You Most High, they will be crowned. Praised be You, my Lord through Sister Death, from whom no-one living can escape. . . Blessed are they She finds doing Your Will. No second death can do them harm. Praise and bless my Lord and give Him thanks, And serve Him with great humility. Amen
May God bless us with the joy God gave to St. Francis.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
