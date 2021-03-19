Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Albertville bats finally woke up in a big way, helping the Aggies rally for an 8-4 win over Fort Payne on Thursday night.
Albertville plated the game's first run in the bottom of the first, but Fort Payne answered with two in the second, and then another in the top of the fifth for that 3-1 lead.
But in the fifth, Albertville erupted, going off for five runs to take the lead for good, then adding two more in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Back-to-back doubles from Alex Johnson and Andy Howard knotted the game at 3-3, then a wild pitch put the Aggies in front before a single from Hayden Howard drove in what proved to be the winning run. The final run of the inning came on a Fort Payne error.
Andy Howard finished the game 3 for 3 with his RBI and three runs scored, while Hayden Howard finished with a pair of hits. Tristan Golden added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Albertville.
On the hill, Johnson earned the win for the Aggies, going the first five innings, scattering seven hits and fanning three. Landen Powell earned the save in relief, getting the final five outs without giving up a hit or walk and posting a pair of strikeouts.
Will Green had two hits and two RBIs to lead Fort Payne.
