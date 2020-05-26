Melanie Ann
Whisanant
Albertville
Melanie Ann Whisanant, 41, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. Melanie was a very outgoing person, she loved to smile and was very joyful as a child. Melanie loved to sing, swim, shopping and decorating. She is survived by her mother, Kathy Slaughter; father, Joseph Robert Slaughter; husband, Frank Elkins; sons, Logan Whisanant, Landon Whisanant, Jordan Elkins; daughter, Danielle Elkins; brothers, Bryan Slaughter, Brandon Slaughter; sisters, Kami Slaughter, Keyna Slaughter; and grandson, Langston Whisanant.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Calvin Whisanant. A Memorial Service was held Friday, May 29, at Carr Funeral Home. Carr Funeral Home directed.
Joan B. Jolley
Patterson
Albertville
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, our precious mother and maw maw, Joan B. Jolley Patterson was healed forever from cancer. She took her last breath on earth and entered into eternity. A military wife and the mother of eight children, she made certain to have them in church each time the doors were open as their eternal souls was top priority. Joan was the true example of a prayer warrior. We always knew we could go to her with any prayer request and she would be on top of it. Joan absolutely adored her family and was so very proud of each and everyone. If you knew her you became family. Her love of animals and flowers was nothing short of amazing. She liked to see the beauty in all kinds of Gods creations. Joan was kind, thoughtful and loved to give. She instilled in us the importance of loving everyone, no matter their race or religion and to never judge. Truly, one of the most beautiful people we’ve ever known, inside and out. Joan was a woman of tremendous faith and throughout her battle with cancer her faith in our Heavenly Father did not waiver.
She will have a graveside service today, Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:30 until 10:30 at Albertville Memorial Chapel on Wednesday before the service. Rev. Steven Swords will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her family.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by her children, Michael and Linda Sims, Bruce and Rebecca Sims, Keith and Cindy Sims, Karen Coates, Mark Patterson, Lynn and Steve Barnett, Chris Patterson, Liz and Steve Friar; 24 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. Patterson; parents, Gordia G. and Willie B. Jolley; brother, Gary Jolley; and grandsons, Jeromie Sims, Joseph Sims.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
William Pitt
Boaz
William Pitt, 86, of Boaz, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Pitt; daughter, Pat Greenwald (Bill); son, John Pitt; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Joe L. Pitt.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Robert T. Norwood
Boaz
Robert T. Norwood, 81, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A private family graveside service was held in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Riley Young officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Minshew Norwood of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-aw, Tina Norwood Jenkins and Andrew of Boaz, Jennifer Norwood Maddox and Randall of Crossville and Jana Norwood Ponder and Paul of Horton; six granddaughters; one grandson; four great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons.
Jeff Lauderdale
Albertville
Jeff Lauderdale, 56, of Albertville, passed Friday, May 22, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 26, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Ogle officiating.
He is survived by his daughter, Winter Lauderdale; son, Tyler Lauderdale (Ashley Cornelius); sisters, Susan Spence (Danny), Victorie Fincher; brothers, Terry Lauderdale, Johnny Lauderdale, Lynn White, Aurthur Fincher, Oscar Fincher.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Ana Pascual Manuel
Albertville
Ana Pascual Manuel, 63, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 26, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Maruca Pegro Agustin, Catrina Pedro Pascual, Jimenez Pedro Agustin and Maria Jimenez Tomas.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.