Every winter when the temperatures drop and the weatherman teases us with the possibilities of snow, I always think about one special memory of when I was a little girl.
It was in the early 1970s, in the community of Rabbit Town, between Albertville and Guntersville. I was just about 6 or 7 years old that cold, winter’s night when Momma woke me up, whispering my name and gently shaking me. “Get up.” she said. “I have a surprise.” My foggy mind tried to understand what was going on while I slipped out of my warm bed and into the coat she had waiting for me. “What kinda surprise?” I asked, pulling on my boots. “Hurry,” she said with a smile as I took her hand and we walked outside.
I blinked twice to make sure what I was seeing was real. In the wee hours of that Alabama morning, several inches of snow had fallen and turned our yard into a winter wonderland! The beloved white dust covered the grass, the roof top, my old metal swing set and Momma’s Gran Torino. The neighbors and their young children soon joined us and we all had a ball… even my daddy!
We enjoyed snowball fights, built a slightly crooked snowman, made tiny snow angels, and best of all, devoured huge bowls of snow cream that my momma whipped up. For a couple hours, we all played and ate …and lived. I fell back asleep just before daybreak with the taste of sugar in my mouth and a powdery smile on my face.
When I became an adult, I asked my mother once why she and the other neighborhood parents woke up us kids to play in the snow in the middle of the night. She smiled and said “Well, what if it had melted before morning?”
Not only is that beloved childhood memory of snow a part of my life, but also my mother’s explanation as to why she made sure it happened. Don’t put off anything until tomorrow… or even until the morning. Life is short… go live it! Appreciate and cherish every moment because we never know when it could be our last. Grab hold of each opportunity and make a memory every second you can…because like the snow, it could all melt and fade away at anytime. So hurry up! Pull on those boots and enjoy every second of life that you are granted.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.