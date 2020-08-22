FYFFE — The Big Red Machine picked up where it left off in the 2019 season by posting another dominating victory in its 2020 opener.
Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe extended its school-record winning streak to 31 games as it smashed Isabella 48-0 Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field. Benefield, the Red Devils’ legendary head coach, picked up the 298th win of his career, one that includes four 15-0 state championship teams (2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019).
New starting quarterback Ike Rowell rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. He finished with 15 carries for 114 yards rushing and completed 2-of-3 passes for 61 yards.
“I’m real proud of Ike and how he led the team,” Benefield said. “I expected that. I didn’t expect anything else.
“Just proud of our overall play for a first game. We got some penalties, but for a first game that’s pretty clean, and that comes from our experience.
“I just didn’t expect a score like this. They pushed us around that first drive and we held them. And then I think the punts [helped us]. 28-0 is a lot different if you’re tired than if you’re 28-0 ahead. I just thought it was big that we added that other one right before the half.
“They were in good shape and we were too, but you know, it’s just tough to play this time of year.”
Isabella opened the game with a 12-play drive that reached Fyffe’s 23-yard line. Hunter Gillilan’s diving interception of an overthrown pass stopped the march, and the rest of the night belonged to the Red Devils, who have won 41 consecutive home games and 49 straight regular-season contests.
Gillilan’s interception set in motion a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive capped by Rowell’s 7-yard touchdown run behind a wall of blockers that bulldozed Isabella’s defensive front. Brody Dalton’s extra point made it 7-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs followed with a poor punt — an 8-yarder — that gave Fyffe possession at the Isabella 24-yard line.
On first down, Rowell delivered a 24-yard TD strike to a wide open Dalton with 46.1 seconds on the clock. Dalton kicked it to 14-0.
Isabella’s next series ended with a punt for 0 yards. The kick bounced high off the turf and back toward the line of scrimmage, where the Mustangs downed it at the 24 — the spot they snapped it from.
Justin Stiefel swept around right end on a 10-yard scoring run at the 9:19 mark of the second period. Dalton’s point-after increased Fyffe’s advantage to 21-0.
Zac Chapman’s 27-yard run gave Isabella a first down at Fyffe’s 37, but the drive ended when Dalton batted down Chapman’s fourth-down pass on a fourth-and-10 play.
The Red Devils took over and covered 63 yards in seven plays, highlighted by Rowell’s 37-yard completion to Malichi Mize. Kyle Dukes leapt over the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining. Dalton kicked it to 28-0.
Fyffe took the second-half kickoff and marched 66 yards in 10 plays. Rowell rushed 5 yards to the end zone with 6:51 remaining. Dalton’s conversion made it 35-0.
The Red Devils launched their next series from the Isabella 49 following a 24-yard punt. It took them six plays to reach the end zone, with Gillilan dashing 23 yards for the score at the 1:45 mark of the third quarter. Dalton’s final PAT pushed it to 42-0.
Fyffe’s defense set up the team’s final TD, as Austin Mulligan recovered a fumble at the Mustangs’ 35-yard line.
Brodie Hicks ran for 19 yards to the 1, and he punched it across the goal line on the next snap with 2:49 to go in the fourth quarter.
Fyffe’s Aug. 28 game at Fellowship Christian in Roswell, Georgia, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefield hasn’t had any success in finding an opponent to replace Fellowship Christian.
“It ain’t over. I’m still going to try this weekend,” Benefield said.
Fyffe opens Class 3A, Region 7 play Sept. 4 at Collinsville.
