On Monday morning, the Marshall County EMA began assessing the damage from a line of storms that tore through Sand Mountain on Easter Sunday, which brought heavy rains, high winds and a destructive tornado.
“We had all kinds of weather last night except for hail,” EMA Director Anita McBurnett said.
With it raining most of the day Sunday, she said parts of the county received “extreme” amounts of precipitation with reports of 6-7 inches of rainfall in some areas.
“That’s why we’ve had all the flooded streets and roads,” she said. “We got some roads partially washed out. And, of course, Boaz, where we had the tornado touch down.”
McBurnett said the tornado damage assessment was just getting started Monday morning to give electric company workers the time and space needed to repair damaged and downed lines and clear roads. The National Weather Service will be conducting their own assessment to determine the size and strength of the tornado, she said.
“The best we could tell last night — and this is not 100% accurate by any stretch — but it looked like maybe [the tornado covered] a two-mile stretch. It looked like it did pick up and skip along the way, the best we could tell.”
She said they received reports of minor and major structural damage including several homes in the area.
According to the EMA, several roads across the county have been closed or reduced to one lane due to flooding or fallen debris from the storm. Workers have been active throughout the county to clear roads, McBurnett said.
In District One, Tinner Mayo Road was reduced to one lane; Scant City Road was reduced to one lane; Emory Drive was reduced to one lane; Greenbriar Cove Road was closed due to debris; and Bettinger Mountain Road was closed due to water and debris.
In District Two, Fishtrap Road was impassable due to flooding.
In District Three, White Oak Road and Needmore Road had water on the roadway.
In District Four, Kickbucket Road was closed.
In the City of Boaz, Roden Avenue was closed; Pleasant Hill Road was closed; Bethsadia Road was reduced to one lane; Ellis Road was reduced to one lane; and all roads in Old Country Club were down reduced to one lane.
