Obituaries for Nov. 7, 2020

Vernie Mae “Polly” Painter Cowan
Formerly of Geraldine
Mrs. Vernie Mae (Painter) Cowan, better known as Polly, 98, of Hoschton, Ga., passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Mrs. Cowan was born April 8, 1922, in the small community of Geraldine, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis H. Painter and Lena (Luther) Painter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, O.P. Cowan; a son, Kenneth Cowan; brothers, Rufus Painter, Comer Painter, Bermon Painter and Ray Painter.
Mrs. Cowan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Lamar Cowan, Sr. and JoAnn of Braselton, Ga.; grandchildren, Joe Cowan (Holly) of Birmingham, Jonathan Cowan (Kim) Milton, Ga., Jeremy Cowan (Amy) Dunwoody, Ga.; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Eagle Ranch P.O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Memorial Park F.H. East Braselton Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. central time, Sunday, Nov. 8, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery 808 C.R. 9 Crossville, AL 35962.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Georgia. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Brenda Graves
Collinsville
Brenda Graves, 72, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Copeland Bridge Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Patton will officiate. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Graves; children, Brian Graves, Todd Graves (Michelle Bell), Rhonda Allen (Steve) and Wanda Graves (Joe Barkley); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
John “Coach” Beck
Boaz
John “Coach” Beck, 71, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Bro. Joey Smith, Drew Noles, Randall Morton and Bro. John Thweatt officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
Due to the current health crisis, the family respectfully requests the use of masks and strict adherence to social distancing requirements. Please save handshakes and hugs for healthier and happier times.
Survivors include his wife, Minella K. Beck, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-Law, Chris and Amy Beck and Jeff and Lea Anne Beck, all of Boaz, six granddaughters; sisters and brother-in-law, Gwen and Tim Green, of Louisiana, and Brenda Pendley of Gulf Shores; and a host of other family members.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir Fund, P.O. Box 584, Boaz, AL 35957.
Brian A. Smith
Boaz
Brian A. Smith, 63, of Boaz, died Nov. 4, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
No formal services will be held. The family has chosen cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Smith; daughters, Hannah Gilmer (William), Amy Hicks (Michael) and Kristen Horton (Doug); son Michael Horton (Samantha); brother, Neal Smith (Ann); eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Johnnie Mae Miller Chambers
Boaz
Johnnie Mae Miller Chambers, 89, of Thomas Avenue, Boaz, died November 3, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Harrison and Bro. John Robles officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Neale Chambers, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Pat Chambers and Steve and Robin Chambers, all of Huntsville; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one niece.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Freida Faye Burgett
Horton
Freida Faye Burgett, 71, of Horton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home.
Service were Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Nelson officiating. Burial followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her soulmate Randy Burgett; her children, Tony Burgett and his wife Donna; Tonya Eveland and her husband Wallace Maples, and Chris Burgett and his wife Lacey; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters Maggie, Deb and Connie.
Herold Mertz “Hal” Vandervoort
Guntersville
Herold Mertz “Hal” Vandervoort, 92, of Guntersville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
A family memorial graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Vandervoort Family Cemetery. Guntersville Memorial Chapel will assist the family.
Jimmy Kimsey
Albertville
Jimmy Kimsey, 80, of Albertville, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Services will be Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Willis Kelley officiating. Burial will following Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Nov. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family requests all guests wear a mask to the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Kimsey; daughters, Carla Vinson (David) and Jacque Wright (Chris); sons, Jonathan Kimsey, Mike Cantu (Patricia) and Greg Blevins (Julie); a brother, Charles Kimsey (Donna); and six grandchildren.
William A. “Duck” Light
Grove Oak
William A. “Duck” Light, 88, of Grove Oak, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were Friday, November 6, 2020 at noon at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darryl Jolley officiating. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include a daughter, Terri (Dan) Dyer, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a son, Timothy D. Light, of Chattanooga; brothers, Sonny Light (Joyce), of Geraldine, and Devell Light (Anita), of Grove Oak; sisters, Jo Chandler, of Grove Oak, Toby Davidson, of Decatur, and Judy Lingerfelt (J.A.), of Fyffe; two step-sons, Billy Wayne (Julene) Robertson, of Geraldine, and Tim (Frankie) Robertson, of Albertville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
———
