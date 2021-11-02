After heavy rain and flooding ripped through much of Marshall County’s District 1, Commissioner Ronny Shumate and county workers have been hard at work clearing and repairing as many roads as they can. With damage costs estimated to be over $400,000, the district is going to need all the funding help it can get, which is why Shumate has applied for grants and help from FEMA. But while he waits for that funding, which possibly might not come, the district did receive an influx of cash from the County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson to the tune of $25,000.
“I felt like it was a really worthy cause,” Hutcheson told The Reporter. “They had a lot of damage over there, and I don’t know if they’re going to get any FEMA money or not. I just felt like this was one time I could help and make a good impact — decent impact in that area.”
The chairman said he gave the money with “no strings attached,” and that Shumate can use it however he sees fit to benefit the district and repair the extensive flooding damage.
In less than four hours on Wednesday, Oct. 6, District 1, which includes parts of Arab and Union Grove, received anywhere from 7 to more than 12 inches of rain, according to Shumate. The deluge resulted in the deaths of two people and damaged more than 32 roads, including four bridges, with more reports of blockages coming in over a week later.
“He’s got plenty of places to use [the money],” Hutcheson said. “Ronny’s working hard and doing a good job. District 1 has a lot of good people, and I just felt like it was the right thing to do to help them out.”
The $25,000 came from the commission chairman’s discretionary fund, which Hutcheson said he has been building up for nearly a decade by putting aside money each year into the fund.
“I’ve been in office for 10 or 11 years, and I have a small fund I get to operate myself,” he said. “So, I try to save up my money… I’ve given some money to the fire department, but basically, that’s it… I’ve never given to a district like that before … I felt like it was a good place to put some of the taxpayers’ money.”
In a Facebook post thanking the chairman for the funds, Shumate wrote: “I’d like to give a big thank you to [Hutchenson]... As of [Thursday], 22 days after 12.2 inches of rainfall causing severe flooding and 32 roads with washouts, we have repaired all washouts we’re aware of.”
The District 1 commissioner said repairs to the bridges on Brashiers Chapel Road and Friendship Road remain as the two major issues.
“Hopefully they will be delivered and assembled soon,” he said in the post. “District 1 will install them as soon as possible. When I have a delivery date I’ll give more information. I can’t say enough about how much work our County employees have done… I’m still hoping to get more funding from the State and FEMA.”
Hutcheson said he and Shumate have been talking with state representatives like Wes Kitchens and Clay Scofield asking them for help in getting more funding.
“Everybody is involved and everybody’s trying to help out,” the chairman said. “That’s what we need in a situation like this. I’m glad I can do just a small part.”
