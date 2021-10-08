Special teams proved to be the difference Friday night as Asbury rallied past host Brindlee Mountain for a 36-30 road win over the Lions.
Each team had five touchdowns in the win, but the difference came down to conversion, with Asbury converting three of their five two-point tries, while Brindlee Mountain missed all four of its extra point attempts and failed to score on its lone two-point attempt.
Asbury jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before Brindlee Mountain answered with 18 of the next 24 points, giving Asbury a narrow 20-18 lead at the break. The Lions took a 24-20 lead in the third quarter before the Rams scored the next two touchdowns to re-take the lead for good.
The win snaps a five-game losing skid for Asbury and improves them to 2-5 on the year, and gives them their first Region win of the season. Brindlee Mountain has lost 41-straight games.
The Rams will return home next Friday when they take on Collinsville.
West Point 14, Sardis 8
WEST POINT — The Warriors made some clutch plays late in Friday night's matchup against Sardis, holding off the Lions for a 14-8 home victory.
West Point improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 7 following the triumph, while Sardis dropped to 0-7, 0-4 on the season.
The Warriors fired the opening salvo midway through the second quarter, corralling a 7-0 advantage following Hunter Hensley's 24-yard touchdown pass to Cade Simmons.
West Point extended its lead to 14-0 late in the third quarter on Suyeta Drowning Bear's 67-yard scoring dash. Drowning Bear also reeled in an interception at the goal line early in the fourth quarter.
Sardis, though, kept at it.
The Lions made it 14-8 midway through the final stanza on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brody Samples to Joshua Burns and then got the ball back shortly afterward following a West Point fumble.
The Warriors, however, forced a punt before Kelton Washington sealed the win with a 6-yard carry on 4th-and-2 with less than two minutes left in the contest.
Washington recorded 111 yards on 29 carries.
Hensley passed for 48 yards, and Simmons caught two passes for 35 yards.
Samples, meanwhile, passed for 172 yards on 32 attempts.
West Point will attempt to earn a spot in the postseason when it travels to Douglas next Friday night.
Sardis will head to Crossville
-Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Sand Rock 42, West End 27
The West End Patriots went toe-to-toe with the visiting Sand Rock Wildcats on Friday night, but a big second quarter for the guests proved to be the difference in the 2A Region 6 showdown.
After both defenses shined in the opening quarter to keep the game scoreless, the offenses woke up in the second.
The guests tallied 28 points in the frame, while the Patriots put up 14 of their own to make it a two-score game heading to the second half. In the third, Sand Rock tacked on 14 more while West End answered with seven, then six more in the fourth for the final margin.
The win puts a halt to West End’s three-game winning streak, and drops them to 4-4 on the season, and 2-3 in Region play, one game back of the final playoff spot with two games remaining in Region play.
The Patriots will hit the road to take on Southeastern next Friday.
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
Visiting Fairview put up 41 first-quarter points Friday night, rolling past Crossville for a 55-6 win in 5A Region 7 play.
The win for Fairview keeps them in second-place in the Region ahead of Boaz thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker after last week’s win over the Pirates.
Crossville drops to 0-7 on the season, and scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter. Crossville will hit the road next week to take on Sardis.
