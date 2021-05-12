One of the most remarkable years of athletics came to an end this past weekend when the Fyffe baseball team saw its season end at the hands of Phil Campbell.
It was an unceremonious 13-0 loss in a winner-take-all Game 3, and while it brought an end to the season sooner than anyone on the team had hoped, it does nothing to take away what the boys’ teams at the school accomplished this school year, a year that we may not see duplicated ever again.
There’s any number of ways to show just how dominant they were across the three main boys’ sports of football, basketball, and baseball, and it probably starts with noting that they won state championships in the first two, in their first year at the 3A level no less, and were one of the last eight teams left in baseball, and came within one game of reaching the Final Four.
But the number I keep coming back to that shows just how good they were across the three sports is nine.
Nine, as in, that’s how many games they lost total this year across the three sports. Undefeated in football, then after a 6-3 start to the basketball season went 21-3 the rest of the way, and started the baseball season 19-0 before dropping a game and ultimately finishing the year 25-3.
And there was not a cheap loss in the bunch, in basketball the six losses came to a 6A Fort Payne school that is twice their size and while the team was missing players who were on the football team, twice to a Plainview team that very well could have played for a state title if not for Fyffe, a two-point loss to a tough, bigger, Scottsboro team, and two losses to North Sand Mountain, another state title contender at the 2A level.
And then on the baseball diamond the three losses came to Geraldine, an area champion who also pushed Phil Campbell in the playoffs, and then Phil Campbell, who has 36 wins this season.
And with as good as Fyffe was in all three sports, you know they were getting every team’s best shot every night. Across the three sports they played 77 games and lost nine times for a cumulative record of 68-9, a win just over 88 percent of the time.
Sure there’s a little bit of luck and good fortune involved, but it shows how much talent the school had, even for a school with les than 230 students in it. How many times over this past year did someone like Ike Rowell, Brody Dalton, Tanner Cowart, Parker Godwin, and so many more come up big when they needed to?
It also is a testament to the coaches the Red Devils have, Paul Benefield’s legendary prowess on the football field needs no explanation, Neal Thrash has more than 30 years of head coaching experience and a number of deep runs in the playoffs before this season that saw him take home the 3A Coach of the Year honors, and then Brad Thomas trusted his players in key spots all season long on their way to the Elite Eight.
It’s a cumulative effort that takes everyone from the bus driver to the parents making lunches for the players before road trips to make a year like that happen.
I know I’m new to the area and the Sand Mountain sports scene for the most part, but losing just nine times over the course of an entire school year doesn’t just up and happen, and the rarity of a year like this is one that should be appreciated by everyone.
Who knows the next time any Sand Mountain school will have a year like this, but when they do, it will a fun exercise to see how they stack up to this year at Fyffe, and other legendary runs from area schools before them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.