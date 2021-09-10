The lone area school to declare for the inaugural season of girls’ flag football in Alabama, the state’s newest sanctioned varsity sport, will not be taking the field this fall.
Guntersville athletic director Darren James confirmed to The Reporter on Tuesday afternoon that the season was called off, “due to depleting numbers.” Tuesday was originally scheduled to be the first game of the season against Sparkman High School.
Guntersville was the only school in the Sand Mountain area that had declared to add the sport, making the announcement official in late July.
According to James, when the state announced that flag football would become a state-sanctioned sport, over 45 girls showed interest in the team, and when the school officially added the sport in July, over 20 girls came out to the meeting, but numbers had dropped of enough since then to necessitate canceling the season.
Flag football is played 7-on-7, and with no tackling, larger roster sizes like those seen in 11-on-11 tackle football are not needed.
At the time of Guntersville declaring, the AHSAA website showed that 68 teams across the state had originally added the sport to their offerings, but as of September 1, the AHSAA website had been updated to show that the list was down to 44 teams, the large majority of them in the Birmingham metro area, with small groupings of teams also in the Tuscaloosa and Auburn areas, with a pair of Huntsville teams still listed as playing.
Initially, Section and Cherokee County added teams, as well as Cleveland and J.B. Pennington High School, and more than a half dozen teams in the Huntsville-Athens-Decatur area. Only Pennington, Sparkman, and Huntsville High remain of those 11 initial teams that could have been Region opponents for Guntersville.
Flag football was added with the help of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, who launched a similar program last year in Georgia, while other states like Florida have offered the sport for a number of years. Alabama is the fourth state to offer the sport.
