Fresh off dominating the competition at the Cullman Umpires Tournament, the Albertville softball team continued its hot hitting and strong pitching, rolling past rival Boaz by an 18-0 final on Tuesday.
The Aggies jumped the Pirates from the opening pitch, plating 11 runs in the top of the first to put the game away early, then adding six in the second, and another in the third before the game was ended via the mercy rule.
Jordan Needham and Alivia Hasty each had home runs for the Aggies, who pounded out 12 hits in the win, and collected nine walks. Hasty and Elaiana Collins each finished with three RBIs for the Aggies, while Needham, Molly Morrison, Jaidee Naler, and McKenna Ponder each collected a pair of RBIs.
In the circle, Avery Dickerson pitched all three innings for the Aggies, fanning five and allowing just one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.