After all the build-up, the spring games, the summer workouts, the 7-on-7 dates, conditioning, and even a few fall jamborees last week, it all starts for real this week.
Teams will take the field with varying dreams, hopes, and expectations, and will quickly find out what they’re made of, and how they stack up to the rest of the state.
This season, Week 0 sees eight of Sand Mountain’s teams take the field across three days, with only one local team playing in their home stadium to open the season.
Albertville at Arab, 7 p.m. Thursday
The much-anticipated debut of the Chip English-led Aggies stays in the county as the Aggies travel to take on the Knights in the two team’s traditional opening week matchup. After a rough go in their first year at the 7A level, Albertville completely overhauled the program from top to bottom. The Aggies will bring a good mix of youth and experience to Arab, with sophomore quarterback Andy Howard expected to get the start for the Aggies.
The Knights meanwhile, are looking to build off last season’s 5-6 season that included a trip to the playoffs, and will be breaking in a new turf field on Thursday night. The two teams met last season at Albertville, with the Knights pulling out a narrow 13-6 victory that the Aggies hope to atone for Thursday. Radio coverage of the game will be available on Power 107.5 FM.
Guntersville vs Handley, 7 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery
In what might be the biggest game of the week across the state, a pair of preseason Top-5 teams will meet in the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery for the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic. The Wildcats return seven starters on each side of the ball, including their starting QB and RB, as well as last season’s top receiver off a team that went 10-1 last season. Guntersville had a chance to knock the rust off last week with a jamboree against Fort Payne, where the varsity put up 28 points in around a half of playing time.
Handley comes in as the defending 4A state champions, and sit at No. 2 in the 4A preseason poll, led by standout running back Tae Meadows, a 3-star recruit witih 10 offers at the moment, including one from Tennessee. Points are likely to be plenty in this game. The game will be streamed on WOTM as well as carried on local radio on WTWX 95.9 FM.
Gaston at Asbury, 7 p.m. Thursday
After a tough 2020 season that saw the Rams go 1-9, the Rams will look to start the season off on the right foot with a rematch of last season’s opening game. It will be a young team in Asbury with just six upper classmen, but head coach Chris Williams has said this is a dedicated group of players this season, and sees at least five games that this season’s squad can win.
Gaston is also looking to improve after an identical 1-9 mark a season ago, and will be led by a strong senior class that makes up around a third of its roster. The two teams played a barnburner to open the season last year, with the Bulldogs pulling out a 38-33 victory.
Fyffe at Isabella, 7 p.m. Friday
The road to four state titles in a row will start on the road for the defending 3A champs. Breaking in nine new starters on each side of the ball, the Devils looked sharp at times during last week’s jamboree against 2A No. 1 Mars Hill Bible, with the starters scoring 27 points in less than three quarters of play, and new quarterback Kyle Dukes scoring three touchdowns. Coach Paul Benefield has said this isn’t a deep team, but hopes that their conditioning will be the difference this season.
Isabella posted a mark of 11-2 last season, but picked up four of those wins via forfeits. The two teams met last season in thei opener, with the Devils rolling to a 48-0 win. Fyffe enters the season on a 45-game winning streak.
Hayden vs Boaz, 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville State
The Pirates will be led by a strong offense, with nine returning starters on that side of the ball. After a 5-6 mark a season ago, the Pirates were another team this season who opted out of spring to play a jamboree, with the Pirates taking on a pair of playoff teams in Pelham and Bibb County last week, falling by a touchdown to each team, but seeing standout performances from a number of young players, including receiver Wade Dobbins, who had over 200 yards receiving on the day.
Hayden was 6-5 a year ago, including a trip to the playoffs, and will hope to improve on defense, where they surrendered nearly 400 points in those 11 games. The two teams played a thriller in 2020, with the Pirates pulling out a 41-34 win in a game that saw the two teams combine for 27 second quarter points.
The game is being played at Jacksonville State due to the ongoing turf installation at Boaz. The game can be heard on WBSA 93.5 FM or AM 1300.
Douglas at Weaver, 7 p.m. Friday
The Eagles hope that improved depth as well as a bigger and stronger team can help get them back on track. The Eagles won the first three games last year before dropping the final seven games. Head coach Brandon Lyles has said the team hopes to expand its passing attack this season, in addition to their traditional Wing-T offense. Numbers are up for the Eagles this year, but it is still a young squad with more than half the roster featuring underclassmen.
Weaver hopes to make 2020 a distant memory, going 0-10 last season and giving up over 44 points per game for the season. The two teams met to open the season last year, with the Eagles rolling to a 48-18 victory.
West End at Susan Moore, 7 p.m. Friday
The Patriots begin the Derrick Sewell era with a road trip to nearby rival Susan Moore, and with a deep roster that features over 40 players on a 2A team. The Patriots are paced by returning All-County running back Isaiah Roberson, and will be breaking in a new quarterback in Tyler Jones. The Patriots have their sights set on the playoffs after a 4-6 season in 2020, that included four-straight losses to end the season.
Susan Moore hopes to rebound after a 4-7 season last year, with just two of those wins coming on the field. The Bulldogs hope to have an improved offense, after averaging less than 20 points per game last season over the eight games they did see the field. The two teams met last season, with the Patriots eeking out a 27-21 victory.
Crossville at New Hope, 7 p.m. Saturday
The lone Saturday game on the slate sees the Lions hit the road to open the Josh Taylor era. Taylor has sparked excitement in the program, with numbers up on the team, including a large batch of first-year, or players who returned after not playing. The Lions will see former running back Caleb Causey slide over to quarterback for this season, while Taylor noted that the defense has looked sharp during the fall camp.
New Hope looks to take the jump from a 5-5 mark last season that saw them struggle away from home where they won just one game. The two also met to begin the 2020 season, with New Hope holding off the Lions in a 29-20 victory.
Geraldine and Sardis will play jamboree games this week, and will start their seasons next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.