Note: Arrest reports are public records. People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Michael Mitchell, 38, of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to comply and failure to appear.
Chandler Poss was charged with failure to comply and five counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Ashley Pittman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promotion of prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Flanagan was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Enrique Olivas was charged with 2nd possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Brittany Furline was charged with failure to appear.
James Chaney was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Manuel Diaz was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Johnson was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Roger Taylor was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Claudie Colquitt was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Shawn Hartline was charged with FAP.
Daniel Segura was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Gragiela Pascual was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Misty Hambrick was charged with failing to appear.
Edward Ayers was charged with third-degree domestic violence and interference with DV call.
Jay Dooley was charged with giving false ID to a law enforcement officer, illegal possession of prescription drugs and a hold for another agency.
Jennifer Walker second-degree hindering prosecution and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
David Scales was charged with a probation violation.
Johnathan Phillips was charged with failure to comply and five counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Calvin Young was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Ryan Hardeman was charged with two counts of failure to comply and six counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Michael McGatha was charged with failure to appear.
Kenneth Dixon was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm, three counts of menacing and three counts of reckless endangerment.
Lloyd Poe was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Cynthia McCreery was charged with failure to appear.
Ricky Esslinger was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, improper lights, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Richard Headrick was charged with failure to appear.
Jay Gipson was charged with DUI.
Edward Sharp was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1st possession of marijuana.
Clinton Cofield was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree assault, DUI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possessions of marijuana.
Daniel Bates was charged with failure to pay.
Daniel Shrader was charged with failure to appear.
Rachel Morton was charged with failure to appear.
Kenneth Parker was charged with being a fugitive from justice and held for another agency.
Christy Hughes was charged with harassment.
Jace Davidson was charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Dylan Barnett was charged with failure to appear.
David Todd was charged with failure to appear.
Terry Nicholson was charged with a court order.
Reginald Brunson was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Hulsey was charged with failure to pay and a probation violation,
Lionel Williams was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Alan Prestwood was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logan Mulder was charged with being a fugitive of justice.
Milton Hulsey was charged with third-degree escape and failure to appear.
Julian Escobar was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.
Crystal Pope was charged with failure to appear.
Byron Powers was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Groover was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Daniel Cisneros was charged with failure to appear.
Mary Herring was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackary Baugh was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erika Ordonez was charged with a court order.
Christopher Guinn was charged with a court order.
Jared Haggard was charged with six counts of failure to appear, a probation violation, second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of attempting to elude, third-degree left of lost property, three counts of third-degree theft of property and illegally obtaining a credit/debit card.
James Hairston was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Dutton was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Brown was charged with receiving stolen property.
Aaron Weaver was charged with a court order.
Tyler Leveret was charged with discharging a firearm.
Tasha Todd was charged with a court order.
Terrence Thompson was charged with a court order.
Spenser Moore was charged with a probation violation
Christopher Peyton was charged with a court order.
Dillon Finch was charged with six counts of failure to appear.
Edward Owen was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol.
Melvin Moss was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol.
John Mulligan was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Higgins was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Curtis was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of pistol.
George Phillips was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prohibited beverage.
Tracey Davis-Barton was charged with failure to appear.
Bradley Wilson was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Sydney Wright, 25, of Collinsville, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Jason Rogers was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Courtney Priest, 23, of Henegar, was charged with a probation violation, failure to appear and failure to comply.
Deangelo Wright was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
Joseph Garrett, 40, of Rainsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of alias writ of arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to appear and a probation violation.
Nicholas Hill was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Kenneth Sellers was charged with public intoxication.
Carlton Welden was charged with possession of burglary tools.
Calvin Welden was charged with possession of burglary tools.
Freddie Bradford was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wendy Wilbanks was charged with illegal possession of credit/debit card
Justin Trotman was charged with failure to appear.
Charles Wilbanks was charged with illegal possession of credit/debit card
Joey Davis was charged with failure to comply.
Toby Townsend was charged with failure to appear.
Joel Rhodes was charged with hold for another agency.
David Holcomb was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
David Wells was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Gilbert was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Jonathan Ashley was charged with failure to comply.
John Presley was charged with failure to appear.
Johnathan Smith was charged with third-degree domestic violence and fourth-degree theft of property.
Krystine Crocker was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Cathy Frederick was charged with a parole violation.
Vernon Cottrell was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Iban Rios was charged with manslaughter.
John Jones was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Thomas Sanders was charged with a court order.
Bonnies Lane was charged with failure to comply.
Russell Banks was charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Darius Hill was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.
Jerry Little was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Majestic Mitchell was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promoting prison contraband and alias writ of arrest.
Marc Love was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lily Gilbert was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Billy Helton was charged with a probation violation.
James Hick was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Daniel Lee was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Kristyn Wooten was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Danny Betz was charged with failure to comply and failure to appear.
Anthony Ladd was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Adam Green was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal littering.
Brian Price was charged with a probation violation.
Adam Reel was charged with failure to appear.
Waylon Houston was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Jonathan Frasier was charged with failure to appear.
Holli Walker was charged with third-degree domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
Roy Malone was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Juan Pascual was charged with public intoxication.
Eric Hammett was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
Lucetta Colburn was charged with harassment.
Cody Ramsey was charged with failure to appear.
Cody Jones was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Kelia Wilson was charged with third-degree domestic violence and failure to appear.
Kelsay Sanchez was charged with a court order.
Ryan Burt was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
Nina Bryan was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Johnathan Howell was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Santiago Bautista was charged with alias writ of arrest.
Brian Downer was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jessica Brown was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
Jeffery Mims was charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
Jenna Martin was charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
Ronald Caton was charged with failure to appear.
Jefferey Bowden was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and criminal littering.
Michelle McCullough was charged with failure to appear.
Jason Tillery was charged with a court order.
Erik Trotman was charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Richard Arrendondo was charged with failure to appear.
Ethan Rogers was charged with a probation violation and third-degree escape.
Harley Turner was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Christopher Rains was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Earnest Moore was charged with failure to appear.
Alexander Mosley was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eugene Mason was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage and a DUI.
Mark Byers was charged with failure to comply.
Bradley Brothers was charged with failure to comply.
Barbie Bradley was charged with failure to appear.
Summer Moore was charged with a court order.
Thomas Bailey was charged with a court order.
Clayton Thompson was charged with a court order.
Oscar Stiefel, 40, of Fyffe, was charged with a courter order.
Christian Ramos, 19, of Collinsville, was charged with a parole violation.
Pamela Abernathy was charged with a parole violation.
Gloria Patterson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
Joshua Bryant was charged with fourth-dgree theft of property.
Robert Brewster, 36, of Valley Head, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Steven Colvard was charged with failure to appear.
Shirley Champion, 47, of Geraldine, was charged with failure to appear.
Rickey Moses was charged with a DUI and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Kaylea Stienburg, 27, of Attalla, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Fred Byars was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Lonnie Walters was charged with a court order.
Donald Baldwin was charged with failure to pay.
Marty Spence was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.
Javier Francisco was charged with resisting arrest, giving false ID and a DUI.
Randy Rutledge was charged with failure to appear.
Gregory Garrett was charged with third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Celeste Stewart was charged with second-degree assault.
John Edde was charged with 17 counts of failure to appear.
Alisha Otinger was charged with failure to comply, contempt of court and two counts of third-degree burglary.
Melford Bowers was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Wendy Smith was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jason Pointer was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Giovanny Lopez was charged with DUI.
Rayanna Fulfer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking in any illegal drug and person forbidden to possess a pistol.
David Cooper was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking in any illegal drug and person forbidden to possess a pistol, using false ID and failure to appear.
Tony Stone was charged with a probation violation.
Deborah Teta was charged with failure to comply.
Kelly Foster was charged with failure to comply.
Jennifer Jeffery was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Sean Wallace was charged with third-degree burglary.
Jon Waller was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
April Wallace was charged with third-degree burglary.
Katlin Cough was charged with failure to appear.
Dayton Farr was charged with failure to appear.
Michael Harper was charged with a DUI.
Terry Nicholson was charged with a court order.
Tyrone Boldware was charged with failure to appear.
Jason Barclay was charged with three counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
Morgan Kimbrough was charged with failure to appear.
Billy Lee was charged with failure to appear.
Matthew Patterson was charged with possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guadalupe Tomas-Francisco was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Roy Jones was charged with a SORNA violation.
Jason Baugh was charged with a courter order.
Diego Gamez was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Nichole Valdez-Soto was charged with failure to appear.
John Chandler was charged with a court order.
April Wallace was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle.
Jet Threet was charged with a court order.
Priscilla Patterson was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Johnathan Verdon was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Quanda Franks was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Ethan Phillips was charged with attempt to elude, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of loitering and two counts of failure to appear.
Christopher Holcomb was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
James Blessing was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.
Arnold Bunch was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colton Cuzzort was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Christopher Madden was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Damacio Sanchex was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Whitemore was charged with third-degree assault.
Felicia Mitchell was charged with failure to appear.
Justin Keef was charged with five counts of failure to appear and failure to comply.
William Vessell was charged with failure to appear.
Nickie Anderson was charged with three counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument,
Autumn McKinney was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Austin Medlock was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Tyler Cagle was charged with failure to appear.
Alejandro Arellanos was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Demarcus Griffin was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Alexis Moore was charged with failure to appear.
