As the high school basketball playoffs tipped off last week and continue on through the state finals in early March, the games have had almost everything you could want.
There were tight games that came down to the wire, incredible shots that somehow fell, shots being blocked into the stands, and even a dunk or two.
Again, almost everything you could want in a playoff basketball game.
The one thing missing from all the action has been the big crowds that typically come with a team putting its season on the line, or seeing them have a chance to claim an area crown. It’s been very strange to walk into a gym 15 minutes before tip, and the people that are already there pretty much is the crowd for that night.
Or seeing cheerleaders that have to stand back further from the court than they normally would, or pep bands not being allowed to play because they can’t socially distance, and would take up a few seats that could go to the public. It’s all a bummer.
It has especially been a bummer when two local teams got together, like Fyffe and Plainview squaring off Friday night, or Boaz hosting Sardis and Douglas on back-to-back nights, or when a team like the Guntrsville girls has a shot to win its first area title since 2013, and rather than the bleachers be packed to the rafters, there’s instead around 250 people or so in the building.
Unfortunately, that will be the case for the remainder of the season, with capacity limited to 20 percent for the remainder of the basketball playoffs, meaning a team’s trip to regionals or the state finals will only be seen in-person by family members, and a select lucky few who were able to secure a couple of the few remaining tickets that are available to the public.
To be clear, the most important thing in all of is that the kids are getting a chance to play, and getting a chance to play what are for many, the final basketball games of their lives. Because there are still states out there who either aren’t playing, or are just now getting to play abbreviated basketball seasons where they may or may not get a chance to play in their respective state tournaments.
And if limited capacity even gives the players and coaches a one percent better chance of staying healthy and completing their seasons, then it’s well worth it to take those precautions.
But as I walked into the Guntersville gym twice last week, with my mask on of course, I couldn’t help but feel a little bad for the players that they only have a couple hundred fans cheering them on, and for the fans who can’t get into the gyms on game night. Local radio stations and streaming sites have helped fill the void, and give people a way to following along if they can’t be there, but there’s nothing like a gym that is packed with 1,000+ fans and the tension that you can feel as the game gets tight in the fourth quarter.
And the fans who have been at the games have done all the usual things that make the games great and entertaining. They’re screaming and cheering at big baskets, getting on the refs after a call they disagree with, and snapping photos with their cameras and phones to remember these games year’s down the line.
The moment where I missed the fans the most came on Friday night as the Guntersville boys’ team was in the midst of a huge run to take control of their game against Brewer. After the Wildcats had scored the first 14 points of the second quarter, they put the exclamation point on the run with senior forward Jack Harris putting home a one-handed alley-oop dunk. The crowd cheered as loud as I had heard any all season, but in a normal year, it would have blown the roof off the gym, and you wouldn’t have been able to hear anything for the next 30 seconds. An amazing play, and something that Harris, the Wildcats and the fans there will probably always remember, but just was missing that little bit extra.
This is all a long way of saying that this year, particularly for sporting events that are held indoors, has been a huge bummer, and we can only hope that we never have to experience another year of sports like this where we have to rely on video streams, radio broadcasts, Twitter updates, and word of mouth to know what happened in the games we care about so much. Hopefully next season we’ll be back to gyms where you’re fighting for a seats and plays that make the walls shake with excitement.
We’re all thankful the games are happening, even if it requires unorthodox methods to make it happen, but as I sat through the games the last week or so, I couldn’t help but notice how much I missed the fans an all the things they bring to the game.
