Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K (AKPK) Custodian Howell Beasley has been crowned as the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year®.
“No one is more deserving of such an honor than Mr. Howell,” AKPK Principal Beth Rigsby said. “We are so proud of him and are grateful for everyone that continued to vote for him even through these unprecedented times. It is a true testament of how many lives Mr. Howell has touched and how much people think of him and his work ethic. We knew he was the best custodian prior to this contest, now the entire country knows too!”
Due to social distancing restrictions, Rigsby said AKPK found a creative way to announce the news to “Mr. Howell,” as he’s lovingly known as around the school. Under the guise of a summer preparation and maintenance cleaning meeting, he was met by Rigsby and Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English at the school and informed of the news with the faculty and staff watching via video conference.
When making the announcement to Beasley that he won the contest, Rigsby said he kept saying, “No, I did not!” and “No, I am not!” and “I don't believe it; I can't believe it!”
“Howell is just a special person,” English said. “His character and the way he carries himself spills over into his job, and that’s what makes Howell so special. He is just an outstanding person. He is so deserving and takes such pride in his job. He also as far as mentoring others, there’s so many people that look up to Howell, and I think it spills over not only into AKPK, but for other faculty and staff. They see Howell and he has such an influence on everyone he comes into contact with. He’s unbelievable.”
Cintas Marketing Manager Sean Mulcahey said Beasley will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and AKPK will receive $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.
“The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest shines a spotlight on hardworking custodians and gives them the recognition they deserve, which is especially important amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mulcahey said. “It’s clear that Howell is a role model for these children and goes above and beyond to ensure students and staff always have a clean and safe learning environment.”
Rigsby said Beasley is an integral part of the AKPK community. His unwavering dedication and pride in his work has left a positive impact on students past and present for nearly 40 years. As the first person to always lend a helping hand, she said the AKPK community returned the favor by earning Howell nearly 30% of the votes to crown him the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year.
“Custodians are the heart and soul of every school, and it’s important to recognize the hard work that goes into maintaining healthy schools,” Rubbermaid Commercial Products President Michael McDermott said. “We’re thrilled to recognize Howell and the finalists with this incredible achievement.”
ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said each of the remaining nine finalists would receive a cash prize of $1,000 and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500. Additionally, he said its Global Biorisk Advisory Council division would provide access to its Microbial Warrior™ Workshop for all 10 finalists. The workshop teaches cleaning professionals how to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards such as the novel coronavirus in the workplace.
“Custodians go the extra mile by maintaining a healthy environment for students and staff, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barrett said. “They’re on the frontlines ensuring that all schools are safe to return to, and we are honored to be a part of this contest to highlight Howell along with other custodians across the country.”
Mulcahey said for more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, visit custodianoftheyear.com. He said Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open its doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance its customers’ image and help keep facilities and employees clean, safe and looking its best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing and training and compliance courses, he said Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, he said Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
McDermott said Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, he said RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. He said RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. For more information, visit rubbermaidcommercial.com.
