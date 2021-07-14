This is Part 3 of an ongoing series where Sports Editor Ron Balaskovitz takes on the hardest holes at each of the five Sand Mountain-area golf courses.
Part 1: Eagle's Nest at Lake Guntersville State Park
Part 2: Clear Creek Golf Course of Boaz
Located just past Asbury, Willow Brook Golf Course is tucked away off a side road where if you didn’t know what you were looking for or where you were going, you would almost never assume a golf course would exist in this part of Sand Mountain.
Measuring at just 5,646 yards from the back tees and with no bunkers, Willow Brook demands accuracy off the tee with its tree-lined fairways, particularly on the back nine, quality approaches to its small, elevated greens, and then dares golfers with a number of risk-reward shots over numerous ponds, including an island green.
Willow Brook also presents another challenge for me, the writer: The course scorecards don’t list what the hardest handicapped holes there are, so with no prior experience at the course, I turned to local knowledge for some insight, with course owner Sharron Morgan and frequent player Randall Wright offering their suggestions, as well as my stat tracking app on my phone, The Grint, which calculates scores put in by other uses to determine the handicap for each hole.
Wright and Morgan both agreed that Hole 7 was the hardest on the course, with my app confirming its difficulty and telling me the seventh played as the No. 3 hardest hole. Wright and Morgan noted the 3rd, 13th, and 15th as difficult holes, while my app said holes five and 10 were the No. 1 and 2 handicap holes at the course.
Hole 5, 492 Yards, No. 1 handicap according to app
The first Par 5 you encounter at Willow Brook is also the longest, measuring in at nearly 500 yards from the back tees. The slightly uphill tee shot is made even harder due to the entire left side of the hole being lined by a row of trees that have out of bounds. If you’re not a long hitter, the second shot can be blind to a green small that features a dip off the back that can make for tricky chip shots if you go long.
After a perfect drive just left of center, I had about 210 yards left to the hole, and opted for a 6-iron hoping it wouldn’t go long on the slightly downhill approach. I caught it a little thin, and ended up just over, giving me a chip up over the edge of the green, on to about eight feet, where I just missed on the left edge and tapped in for a score of five and a par.
Hole 7, 327 yards, No. 3 handicap according to app
This was the hole I was most excited to see, and so far is the shortest in this series. At just 327 yards, it’s all about your approach to the island green that is surrounded by water on all sides, and offers a narrow walkway to the putting surface. If that wasn’t hard enough, it’s a blind tee shot that cuts back to the right, and only gives you about 270 yards to the edge of the water around the green. There’s about two feet of rough around the green as well if your approach doesn’t end up on the green.
“It’s a real short Par 4 but the green is surrounded by water,” Wright said. “If you have a good short game you’re OK, but for most people that’s probably the hardest hole out here.”
I opted for a 3-wood off the tee to not bring the water into play more than I needed to, leaving myself around 120 yards left, and a pitching wedge approach. My approached started on line with the right edge of the green, making my hold my breath, then landed just in the small amount of rough that surrounds the green. And that rough that surrounds the green is deep, causing me to hit a chip shot that went about 10 feet past the hole, and just leaving my par putt short for a tap-in bogey.
Hole 10, 380 yards, No. 2 handicap according to app
Hole 10 offers a big challenge off the tee: It’s a semi-blind drive that leads to a large pond that long hitters can try and clear, or it offers a little bit of room to the left of it. If you choose to lay up, it leaves a long approach shot that may be again semi-blind, to a small, slightly elevated green. But if you can clear the pond, it offers a clean look at the green from around inside of 150 yards. Trees also line the left side of the fairway, so you can’t bail out that way with your drive either.
My drive was maybe the best one I’ve hit during this series, clearing the pond and landing In the fairway around 100 yards out. From there, a little knock-down gap wedge found the green about 15 feet short of the hole. I missed my birdie try out to the right, but had a simple tap-in for my par.
As for how my scores were on the other holes that the locals thought were hardest: a bogey on the Par 4 3rd which measures just 294 yards but has a pond in the fairway, a par on the tree-lined Par 5 13th, and a bogey on the tree-lined, dog leg left 15th, on my way to a round of 77 that included three birdies. So, maybe the locals were right in their thoughts on the courses’ hardest holes.
Willow Brook is open Wednesday through Sunday, and features a pro shop with snacks, balls, and apparel, as well as a putting green and driving range. For more information on the course or to schedule a tee time, please call the pro shop at 256-679-9818
