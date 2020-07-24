A Boaz man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning near Douglas.
Alabama State Trooper Public Information Officer Derek Campbell said Robert Earl Harris, 56, of Boaz, was killed when the 1995 Ford F150 he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juveniles in the pickup truck were taken to Marshall Medical Center South with what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Alabama Highway 75, five miles south of Albertville.
Albertville Fire Department was summoned to the scene to assist Douglas police and firefighters.
Alabama 75 was closed for about four hours while police investigated the scene. Traffic was detoured onto Whitten Road and through the Douglas High School parking lot.
Troopers continue to investigate the accident and additional details were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.