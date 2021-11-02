This is an opinion column.
I appreciate retiring State Rep. Kerry Rich, an Albertville Republican, sitting down with Reporter News Editor Daniel Taylor and sharing a career retrospective for our Wednesday, Oct. 27 edition.
Kerry, who was first elected to the Alabama Legislature in the mid-1970s, has served District 26 for more than 20 years. He won a seat in the House of Representatives in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
One of Kerry’s top accomplishments was helping pass a voter identification bill into law. Any state considering a voter ID law should use Alabama’s as an example. Our law speeds the process at the polls, making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
Kerry has helped secure funding for local governments, schools, civic groups, and businesses and industries during his time in Montgomery. He’s never forgotten the people he serves.
The Reporter and Kerry have enjoyed an excellent working relationship. When we’ve asked for an interview, he’s granted it, and he’s never backed down from tough questions. He’s always candid and informative, which helps us do the best job we can of telling our readers about what’s happening in Montgomery.
Thank you for your service to our district and the state, Kerry, and best wishes on your retirement.
Scholarship to honor Dr. Ratcliffe
Albertville attorney John Gullahorn is president-elect of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association. Recently, John shared with me a letter concerning the creation of a scholarship in memory of Dr. Al Ratcliffe.
“Dr. Al grew up in Virginia, went to college at Virginia Tech and obtained his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia,” John wrote. “He later was the attending instructor from 1975 through 1978 at the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama.
“I know he had several Hokie shirts in his closet, however he was a huge Alabama fan and attended many games over many years with Nancy and friends. Dr. Al and Nancy have been huge supporters of our local chapter and the University of Alabama.
“It will take $25,000 to fully endow the scholarship, so that it might produce funds each year to be granted to an Albertville High School freshman who plans to attend the University of Alabama.
“The Marshall County Bama Club scholarship committee along with Nancy Ratcliffe will meet each year, review the applicants and grant the scholarship. The scholarship will then be announced at each honors day at Albertville High School.”
People interested in making a tax-deductible contribution to the Ratcliffe scholarship should make their checks payable to Alumni Fund and mail them to John Gullahorn at P.O. Box 1669, Albertville, AL 35950, or drop them by his office at 310 West Main Street in Albertville.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
