After more than 20 years of Patrick Harding at the helm, the Albertville Aggies boys basketball team made their debut under new coach Dylan Bunnell on Thursday night, putting up a battle against 7A Hewitt-Trussville, but ultimately fell 51-47 to the hosts.
Albertville’s Givenchy Dorival poured in a game-high 21 points in the loss, scoring 15 after the halftime break to lead the Aggies comeback attempt.
The Aggies saw eight different players score in the game, with forward Jon Wesley Seay knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to finish as the second-leading scorer for the Aggies.
After a tight opening quarter that saw the game tied at 11, the host Huskies took the lead for good in the second quarter courtesy of a 14-8 edge to make it 25-19 at the half.
Albertville outscored the hosts by a point in each of the next two quarters, but the Huskies held on despite going just 8 of 16 at the foul line in the final period.
Raymond Rolley paced the host Huskies with 16 points, while Emeka Anwah chipped in 12.
The Aggies will make their home debut on Tuesday night when they are slated to host Springville High in a game set for 7:30 p.m.
