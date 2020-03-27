Boaz head baseball coach Adam Keenum was mowing the field at Pirate Park on Thursday afternoon when his phone started blowing up with the news the remainder of the AHSAA spring sports season was over.
The AHSAA suspended spring sports two weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey announced the cancellation during a joint press conference with Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in Montgomery.
“I hate it for these seniors,” Keenum said. “Most of them have been starting since the eighth grade, and the others have started since they were freshmen. We kind of looked to this year as a chance for us to be pretty good.
“We looked forward to this year. It’s a good group to be around, and you enjoyed coming to the field every day. I wish we could have told them face to face, but we can’t because we can’t meet with them.
“It’s unfortunate for everyone involved, especially the ones affected by the virus.”
The Pirates gained five consecutive state playoff berths from 2015-19. They won back-to-back area championships in 2018 and 2019, the first time they had accomplished it since 2007 and 2008.
Boaz lost to Madison Academy in the Class 5A state playoff quarterfinals last year.
“It’s an unprecedented situation, and there’s no right way or wrong way to handle it,” Keenum said. “There’s no words I can say to those seniors. They put in so much work, and they kind of deserve better. At the end of the day, it’s a life lesson not to take anything for granted.”
Boaz’s 2020 senior class features Jackson Sarratt, McKane Holland, Chandler Earnest, Logan Walls, Easton Hardin, Tyler Dugan and Alex Hutchens.
Kinney: Health of players is No. 1 priority
Albertville head softball coach Andrew Kinney believed his team could be headed for a special year due to the results it produced prior to the AHSAA suspending play.
“We were having a pretty good year,” Kinney said. “We were 13-3-1 overall and 2-0 in our area. We were looking at winning our area and going to the regional. That was one of our goals, and we were on track for that.
“We had already hit 15 homers, which matched our total for last year. We were off to a hot start and it caught us at a bad time, but the health of the kids is the No. 1 priority. We don’t want anybody getting sick.
“I hate it for our seniors and our team. Our three seniors, Graci Gilliland, Leah Wood and A.C. Strange, their seasons were cut off immediately.
“Those three seniors were all playing pretty good. Leah has an opportunity to continue playing at Birmingham-Southern, so it’s not over for her. Graci had an opportunity to play at Snead [State] but decided to go onto Alabama and be a student.”
Chaffin: Never been through anything like this
Kenny Chaffin spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Guntersville baseball program before becoming head coach in 2002. His 19 seasons at the helm include a Class 4A state championship in 2012.
“I’ve never been through anything like this before in my 21 years of coaching baseball at Guntersville,” Chaffin said of the coronavirus pandemic that halted spring sports.
“The closest thing I can think of is the tornadoes of 2011. We had to delay our second-round [state playoff] game and play with a generator running the scoreboard. We also had to play during the day, because we didn’t have lights in the second and third rounds. We had some kids without a home.
“I reached out to my seniors today and told them how bad I felt for them during these unprecedented times. I also tried to put things into perspective for them as they move forward.
“We just never know when something will come to an end, and nobody could imagine this happening. God’s plans are always greater than our plans.
“We are not getting to complete a season and play a game. Some people will lose their jobs, and some people are fighting for or have lost their lives. I’m so proud of our seniors and how they are taking all of this in.”
GHS seniors are Campbell Leach, Cole Lulfs, Matthew Skaziak and Landan Davis.
Davis: Choose faith over fear
West End head football coach Kyle Davis took to Facebook to encourage Patriot student-athletes following Thursday’s news.
Davis wrote, “West End Patriots I hate to hear the news today that all sports seasons have been terminated through June 5th ... but I understand the tough decisions that people in positions of leadership have to make ... however it doesn’t make it hurt less ... especially for our Seniors.
“I have enjoyed watching you grow from little 7th graders to the men that sat in front of me on a daily basis this year ... I told you that the end comes for us all ... and we don’t know when or how ... and for you all this is definitely the case. For you younger guys you better embrace another opportunity if you get one ... because these Seniors know all too well it can be taken from you in an instant.
“We will not stop from communicating ... and I will never stop being your coach... now let’s all make the adjustments ... choose faith over fear ... and look at what opportunities we have rather than complain about what we don’t have ... and most of all ... love and look after one another ... that is what brothers do.”
West End was scheduled to play Red Bay in a spring jamboree May 16 at Jacksonville State. Its 2020 season opener is Aug. 21 when it hosts Susan Moore.
“I really believe that this is going to level the playing field,” Davis said. “It will lessen the gap between haves and have-nots, and it’s going to really challenge the self-discipline and mental toughness of players and coaches.”
