Life over the last few months has been hectic for many, to say the least.
The economy has taken a major dip from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s finally starting to turn upward after businesses are being allowed to reopen. our state’s economy is finally on the road to recovery.
But there’s something else that could negatively affect our state’s economy, and that’s the lack of participation in the 2020 Census.
Every 10 years, our nation completes a census count to determine how federal funding is distributed. Also, it plays a major role in having a seat or two at the table in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, our state isn’t in a good position.
If Alabama’s citizens don’t complete the census, our state could be in danger of losing millions of dollars in federal funding, as well as losing a member of congress.
It’s happened before. In 1970, the number of congressmen representing Alabama fell from nine in 1960 to seven, which is the number our state currently has, plus two senators.
It is imperative we all complete the census, and there’s no excuse not to participate. It can be completed at 2020census.gov, and it can also be done by mail or over the phone in minutes.
We understand life has been crazy lately, but the census is something Alabama can’t forget about.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.