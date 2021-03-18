The first batch of prep softball rankings were released late Wednesday night, and the Sand Mountain area saw five teams on the cusp of being featured in the Top-10 of their respective classes.
At the 7A level, Albertville received honorable mention honors, sitting at 9-5 at the time of this week's submissions.
In 5A, Douglas sits at 9-3 and also received an honorable mention nod in this week's rankings.
In 3A both Fyffe and Geraldine were nominated and received honorable mention votes this week.
And at the 2A level, undefeated (5-0) West End also received submission and was listed among this week's honorable mentions.
Rankings are submitted each week by sports writers from across the state, with writers submitting teams from their coverage area to be considered.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (11-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Austin (9-5)
8. Thompson (16-3)
9. Sparkman (9-2)
10. Hoover (14-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-3)
2. Helena (19-4)
3. Hazel Green (13-5)
4. Buckhorn (13-2)
5. Spanish Fort (16-3)
6. Fort Payne (12-1)
7. Pell City (13-2)
8. Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1)
9. Springville (12-5)
10. Saraland (13-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (12-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (17-5)
5. Ardmore (11-5)
6. Alexandria (7-4)
7. Hayden (10-4-1)
8. Lawrence County (17-7)
9. Satsuma (15-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (23-3)
2. Rogers (10-0)
3. Northside (22-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-3)
5. Madison County (15-4)
6. Dale County (12-7)
7. Cherokee County (7-2)
8. Alabama Christian (8-12)
9. North Jackson (9-7)
10. Wilson (8-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-5)
2. Pleasant Valley (14-3)
3. Plainview (5-2-1)
4. Opp (15-5-1)
5. Mobile Christian (12-5)
6. Houston Academy (15-3)
7. Danville (10-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (10-7)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (6-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (9-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Leroy (17-3)
5. Hatton (4-8)
6. Mars Hill Bible (11-4)
7. Spring Garden (2-1)
8. Sand Rock (4-6)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Randolph County (11-6)
Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (6-2)
3. Appalachian (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-1)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Sweet Water (9-10)
7. Kinston (5-7)
8. Holy Spirit (2-5)
9. Millry (4-2)
10. Belgreen (6-4)
Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (18-3)
2. Macon East (19-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
4. Glenwood (14-9)
5. Edgewood (11-11)
6. Southern Academy (12-3)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)
8. Lakeside (11-10)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Abbeville Christian (9-8)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.