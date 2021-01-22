Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, an Alabama native, and a hero to many across the United States, passed away Friday morning at the age of 86.
Aaron is most remembered for breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, hitting his 715th home run on April 8, 1974, connecting on a drive to left off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing.
Aaron played 23 seasons in the majors, amassing a .305 lifetime average, collecting 3,771 hits, 755 home runs, 2,297 RBIs. Aaron was selected to 25 All-Star teams, and is still MLB’s all-time leader in RBIs, and total bases. He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, receiving nearly 98 percent of the votes in his first year on the ballot. His 755th and final home run came on July 20, 1976, as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, off Angels right-hander Dick Drago.
Upon news of his passing, the baseball world showed its love and admiration for Aaron, who in addition to being one of the best players in the sport’s history, was one of its greatest humanitarians.
“I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime.” Braves icon Chipper Jones tweeted Friday morning. “He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one (sic) he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity.”
Aaron rose to stardom with the Braves franchise as a 20-year-old when the team was still in Milwaukee and stayed with the franchise when they moved to Atlanta for the 1966 season. Aaron played 21 seasons with the Braves, then played two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers to close out his career.
“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife, Billye, and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren," Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement.
Aaron was born in Mobile on February 5, 1934 and attended Central High School during his freshman and sophomore years, and the Josephine Allen Institute. During his junior year, Aaron first started playing professionally for the Pritchett Athletics, and the independent Negro league Mobile Black Bears.
Aaron continued to play in the Negro Leagues through 1951, joining the Braves system in 1952 with the Eau Claire Bears. Aaron quickly rose through the ranks, jumping to Class A in 1953 and the Jacksonville Braves where he led the league in hits, runs, doubles, RBIs and batting average, winning league MVP.
During that 1953 season, Aaron met his first wife, Barbara Lucas, whom he married in 1958. The two divorced in 1971, then Aaron married Billye Suber Williams in 1973.
Williams made the Milwaukee Braves roster out of spring training in 1954 as a 20-year-old, setting him on his path to greatness and the record book.
In addition to his since-broken home run record, Aaron won the NL MVP in 1957, hitting .322, leading the league in home runs (44), RBIs (144), and runs scored (118). Aaron was also a three-time Gold Glove winner, a two-time batting champion, and led the league in home runs and RBIs four times. Both the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers have retired his iconic No. 44 number.
