Nearly four years after former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was convicted of 12 ethics charges, the Alabama Supreme Court recently upheld six of the charges April 10.
It overturned five others and returned the case back to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, which had previously reversed one of the dozen convictions handed down by a Lee County jury in June 2016. Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison and 16 years on probation in July 2016.
Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement regarding the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision to uphold six counts against Hubbard, saying he was “pleased,” yet “disappointed.”
“Today [April 10], the Alabama Supreme Court delivered its opinion in the case of former speaker of theAlabama House of Representatives, Mike Hubbard,” Marshall said. “The Court’s decision reflects what we have argued from the beginning: Mike Hubbard’s actions were corrupt and betrayed the public trust. It is well past time for Mike Hubbard to serve the time he has so richly earned.
“While I am pleased that the Supreme Court agreed that former Speaker Hubbard broke the law and will be held accountable for his abuse of power, I am also disappointed in the court’s interpretation of Alabama’s ethics law concerning the definition of a principal,” he added. “While I can live with the court’s insistence on a clearer definition of principal, going forward, that definition must also be strong.
“This case was not just a trial of former Speaker Hubbard’s misconduct, but also a test of our ethics law. Mr. Hubbard campaigned in 2010 on the message that Alabama ‘sorely needed’ a stronger ethics law. As a state, we must now ask ourselves a serious question: Do we want the type of behavior that Hubbard got away with to be illegal? If the answer is yes, then legislative action is again sorely needed and we must commit to strengthening our ethics law.”
Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a statement on the decision:
“Today’s ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court is the culmination of four years of deliberation, and I support and accept their findings,” she said. “As an elected official, our first priority is to be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of misconduct and abuse of office.
“I support seeking clarity on our state’s ethics laws to ensure those who want to abide by them may not be unfairly targeted,” she continued. “However, let me be abundantly clear, I do not support weakening a system that is meant to hold our elected officials accountable. The rule of law must be upheld.”
By law, the trial judge could re-sentence Hubbard now after six of the 12 initial charges he was found guilty of have been reversed.
Hubbard has the option of filing a federal court appeal.
