Easter Sunday was a great example of the wind’s colorful nature.
It’s amazing to see how a breeze can so quickly become a raging beast. It can be peaceful and often still, yet powerful and mighty. Under the hot summer sun, it can be soothing against our skin, yet it can scathe our home in a matter of minutes.
How could something be so delightful, yet so destructive?
Most days, the wind can never be seen — only heard at best — but on days like Sunday, it can be seen from miles away.
Past or present, we’ve all witnessed how the winds can change, but fortunately, our resilient community has never wavered.
This week we saw the City of Boaz start its recovery from an EF2 tornado with the help of surrounding cities including Albertville, Guntersville, Sardis and many others often viewed as ‘rivals.’ And that’s been the most pleasant reminder of why Sand Mountain is such a wonderful place for us to call home. We may have our differences, but when the going gets rough and someone gets knocked down, everyone is there to help you back up.
As it was in Albertville nearly one decade ago, families and businesses in Boaz have a long road ahead of them. Let’s continue to be there to support and encourage them along the way, because while the winds may have calmed, the storm isn’t over.
As you’ve read in today’s edition of The Reporter, or likely seen on our website before, nearly 100 homes were affected by the tornado this weekend. If you’d like to help meet the needs of storm victims, there are multiple ways to do so. Donations can be made to the disaster relief fund established by the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce through Peoples Independent Bank in Boaz. Contributions to the fund can be delivered to Boaz City Hall, located at 112 N Broad St.; the chamber, located at 100 E Bartlett Ave.; or mailed directly to the chamber (100 Bartlett Ave, Boaz, AL 35957). Checks should be made payable to “Disaster Relief Fund.” Call the chamber at 256-593-8154 with any questions.
Supplies like food, clothes and other necessities can also be donated to the chamber or the storm relief volunteer center, located at 99 Railroad Avenue in Boaz. Call the center at 256-907-9897 to learn what supplies are needed most or more information about volunteering.
Destry Cornelius, a storm victim in Boaz, said it best when speaking to The Reporter earlier this week: “We’re all going to get through this together.”
And, together, we shall.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
