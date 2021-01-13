The newest prep basketball rankings are out, and Sand Mountain-area teams are well-represented in the polls, with six teams receiving recognition in this week's polls.
On the girl's side, Guntersville was the lone area team to receive recognition in the polls, coming in at No. 9 in Class 5A.
The boy's side saw five teams honored this week, led by Fyffe, who at 12-4 checked in at No. 2 in the Class 3A Rankings. Guntersville was the only other local school to make the rankings, checking in at No. 10 in the Class 5A rankings.
The Albertville, Geraldine, and Douglas boys teams all received submissions in this week's polls, but were not ranked.
Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (19-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (19-2)
4. Foley (14-3)
5. Theodore (18-3)
6. Spain Park (17-6)
7. Auburn (11-3)
8. Sparkman (14-7)
9. Gadsden City (13-4)
10. Davidson (8-9)
Others nominated: Austin (8-8), Dothan (8-4), James Clemens (8-10), Thompson (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (21-1)
2. Eufaula (15-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (12-5)
4. Athens (10-1)
5. Buckhorn (14-2)
6. Hartselle (11-2)
7. Northridge (13-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (17-3)
9. Oxford (15-4)
10. Carver-Montgomery (5-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (14-5), Cullman (12-7), Madison Academy (6-8), McAdory (10-10), Muscle Shoals (6-7), Opelika (5-7), Scottsboro (10-3).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2)
2. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
3. Charles Henderson (7-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (12-4)
5. Selma (3-1)
6. Mae Jemison (7-5)
7. LeFlore (11-5)
8. Lee-Huntsville (6-7)
9. Guntersville (11-4)
10. Lawrence Co. (12-2)
Others nominated: East Limestone (8-9), Fairfield (9-6), Marbury (7-5), Ramsay (8-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (15-5)
2. Anniston (11-3)
3. Rogers (16-5)
4. Deshler (13-7)
5. Jackson (12-2)
6. Williamson (9-2)
7. Handley (10-8)
8. Oneonta (11-5)
9. St. James (10-5)
10. New Hope (7-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-4), Geneva (9-6), North Jackson (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (14-2)
2. Susan Moore (20-2)
3. Prattville Christian (17-2)
4. T.R. Miller (8-1)
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-1)
6. Lauderdale Co. (11-3)
7. Winfield (15-2)
8. Trinity (12-3)
9. Phil Campbell (16-5)
10. Plainview (18-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (15-4), Elkmont (10-5), Ohatchee (6-3), Sylvania (15-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (12-5)
2. Spring Garden (18-2)
3. Midfield (12-4)
4. G.W. Long (8-0)
5. Geneva Co. (11-5)
6. Hatton (13-2)
7. Cold Springs (12-5)
8. Ider (15-7)
9. Sand Rock (12-7)
10. Falkville (16-5)
Others nominated: Mars Hill Bible (4-2), St. Luke's (9-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (17-5)
2. Samson (14-2)
3. Winterboro (9-0)
4. Loachapoka (7-7)
5. Coosa Christian (15-2)
6. Marion Co. (14-7)
7. Florala (7-6)
8. Pleasant Home (6-3)
9. Lindsay Lane (10-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (5-2)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (6-1), Vina (7-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (14-1)
2. Clarke Prep (15-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-1)
4. Lee-Scott (7-5)
5. Southern Academy (9-1)
6. Lakeside (7-4)
7. Chambers Academy (7-3)
8. Lowndes Academy (8-0)
9. Sparta (4-5)
10. Monroe Academy (7-4)
Others nominated: Edgewood Academy (NA), Fort Dale Academy (NA), Patrician Academy (4-8).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (18-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (19-2)
3. Spain Park (19-2)
4. Hoover (14-5)
5. Sparkman (10-4)
6. Huntsville (13-4)
7. Gadsden City (14-8)
8. James Clemens (11-5)
9. Thompson (10-7)
10. Austin (6-6)
Others nominated: Albertville (14-4), Baker (10-6), Dothan (8-8), Enterprise (13-4), Florence (7-5), Oak Mountain (13-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (9-2)
2. Pinson Valley (11-2)
3. Shades Valley (8-3)
4. Eufaula (16-3)
5. Hartselle (16-2)
6. Mountain Brook (16-6)
7. Calera (11-6)
8. Oxford (16-2)
9. Spanish Fort (14-3)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-4), Cullman (9-5), Decatur (11-10), Minor (12-6), Muscle Shoals (6-4), Robertsdale (16-5), Scottsboro (13-3), Valley (8-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (13-5)
2. Pleasant Grove (12-4)
3. Parker (8-3)
4. Center Point (5-2)
5. Lee-Huntsville (4-1)
6. Sylacauga (11-1)
7. Talladega (9-2)
8. LeFlore (6-5)
9. West Point (13-5)
10. Guntersville (12-3)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (9-4), Carroll-Ozark (14-8), Charles Henderson (14-7), Douglas (12-5), Faith-Mobile (7-6), Greenville (9-7), Lawrence Co. (9-5), Russellville (9-4), Selma (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (17-2)
2. White Plains (11-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (12-3)
4. Anniston (12-3)
5. Good Hope (13-4)
6. Dallas Co. (7-1)
7. St. Michael (12-7)
8. Brooks (10-5)
9. Hamilton (12-7)
10. West Morgan (6-7)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (15-5), West Limestone (7-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-3)
2. Fyffe (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (13-1)
4. Plainview (19-3)
5. Mobile Christian (13-4)
6. Opp (11-0)
7. Chickasaw (9-2)
8. Pike Co. (2-1)
9. Piedmont (5-5)
10. Elkmont (11-4)
Others nominated: Clements (10-6), Danville (9-6), Geraldine (12-3), Lauderdale Co. (12-4), Providence Christian (10-3), Wicksburg (13-5), Winfield (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (14-5)
2. Calhoun (8-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (13-4)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Section (11-7)
6. Geneva Co. (11-2)
7. Sand Rock (14-3)
8. Hatton (9-4)
9. Spring Garden (12-5)
10. Lanett (7-2)
Others nominated: Red Bay (7-5), Westbrook Christian (11-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (13-4)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-7)
3. Covenant Christian (12-2)
4. Florala (15-3)
5. Brantley (7-0)
6. Pickens Co. (5-2)
7. Ragland (13-4)
8. Autaugaville (9-0)
9. Belgreen (13-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (9-4)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (6-4), Woodville (8-4).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (10-2)
3. Chambers Academy (9-1)
4. Jackson Academy (9-1)
5. Heritage Christian (12-1)
6. Glenwood (13-3)
7. Springwood (10-4)
8. Clarke Prep (11-5)
9. Macon-East (6-5)
10. Evangel Christian (3-4)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (4-7), Sparta (5-6).
Nominations were received from:
Alexander City Outlook
Anniston Star
Atmore Advance
Clarke Co. Democrat
Cullman Times
Decatur Daily
Dothan Eagle
Evergreen Courant
Florence TimesDaily
Gadsden Messenger
Gadsden Times
Jackson Co. Sentinel
Montgomery Advertiser
Sand Mountain Reporter
Selma Times-Journal
Shelby Co. Reporter
Starnes Publishing
Talladega Daily Home
Valley Times-News
WEIS radio
