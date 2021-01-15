Following their National Championship win on Monday night, the exodus of players heading for the NFL from Alabama began. Four key cogs to the team, quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and defensive lineman Christian Barmore all announced Thursday afternoon that they are declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jones rewrote the Alabama and NCAA single-season passing record book this past season in helping the Tide to their 18th national title. For the season, Jones finished with exactly 4,500 yards, while tossing 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions. In addition to the yards and touchdowns, Jones set the NCAA mark for efficiency, completing over 77 percent of his passes on the season. Jones was awarded every major quarterback award following the season, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Jones is viewed as a possible first-round pick in the 2021 Draft.
Jaylen Waddle was the most dynamic playmaker on the Alabama offense prior to an ankle injury suffered in a win over Tennessee back in October. Despite playing in just six games, Waddle caught 28 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns. He returned from the injury to play in the National Title game, catching three passes. For his career Waddle hauled in 106 passes with 17 touchdowns, and was a dynamic punt and kicker returner as well. His speed has helped him project as a possible Top-10 pick.
Surtain was a lockdown corner for the Tide all season, with many teams opting not to throw his way all season. Despite the lack of attempts against him, Surtain was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year, intercepting one pass, breaking up 12 others, and posting 38 tackles on the season. Surtain is seen as one of the top corners in the Draft, and is likely to be picked early in the the first round, with some viewing him as a Top-10 talent.
Barmore was the anchor for the Tide’s defensive line all season, leading the team in sacks with eight. Barmore also posted 37 tackles, nine and a half of them for loss, including a key fourth-down stop during Monday night’s title game, where Barmore was named the game’s defensive MVP. Barmore is viewed as a first round selection by many draft pundits.
Saban win Coach of the Year
The American Heart Association announced Wednesday night that head coach Nick Saban has been named the recipient of the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award.
The award recognizes the country’s top college football coach for his contributions both on and off the field. The award is selected after all bowl games have concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.
Saban, who won the Bryant Award in 2003 at LSU, joins former Alabama head coach great Gene Stallings (1992) as past Crimson Tide award receipts. This season, Saban led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record after securing his sixth national championship in 14 seasons at Alabama on Monday night, thanks to a 52-24 victory over Ohio State. He has coached more games (86) as the Associated Press' No. 1 team than any other active head coach.
The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played.
