A pair of Sand Mountain teams appeared in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football rankings, with the Fyffe Red Devils and Guntersville Wildcats appearing in their class rankings.
Fyffe, who was off last week, retained its top spot in the Class 3A polls, getting 21 of the 22 possible first-place votes. The Red Devils are set to host Collinsville this week in their home-opener.
Guntersville was the only other local team to appear this week, with the Wildcats moving up from No. 10 in last week's 5A poll, to No. 8 this week after a 29-21 win over 6A foe Arab. The Wildcats are on the road this week against Fairview, who received votes in this week's 5A poll.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 2-0; 264
2. Hoover; 2-0; 192
3. Auburn; 2-0; 175
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 159
5. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 134
6. Theodore; 2-0; 110
7. Daphne; 1-0; 86
8. James Clemens; 2-0; 62
9. Enterprise; 2-0; 42
10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (1-1) 2, Baker (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 2-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 197
3. Pinson Valley (2); 1-1; 179
4. Briarwood; 2-0; 160
5. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 126
6. Hartselle; 2-0; 98
7. Homewood; 2-0; 85
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-1; 45
9. Opelika; 0-2; 41
10. Eufaula; 1-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Helena (2-0) 21, McAdory (2-0) 17, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 2, Hueytown (1-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (19); 2-0; 253
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 1-0; 203
3. Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 167
4. Leeds; 2-0; 146
5. Faith-Mobile; 1-1; 124
6. Alexandria; 1-0; 97
7. Russellville; 2-0; 94
8. Guntersville; 1-1; 50
9. St. Paul's; 0-2; 42
10. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (1-1) 24, Fairview (2-0) 15, Greenville (2-0) 8, Tallassee (1-1) 5, Fairfield (1-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (18); 2-0; 252
2. Handley (4); 1-0; 206
3. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 154
4. West Limestone; 1-0; 130
5. Vigor; 2-0; 113
6. American Chr.; 1-1; 111
7. Williamson; 1-1; 109
8. Jackson; 2-0; 71
9 (tie). Anniston; 2-0; 35
9 (tie). Jacksonville; 1-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (2-0) 20, Oneonta (2-0) 5, Etowah (0-1) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-1) 3, Montevallo (2-0) 3, Priceville (1-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 1-0; 198
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 179
4. Plainview; 1-0; 145
5. Flomaton; 1-0; 131
6. Bayside Aca.; 2-0; 99
7. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 63
8. Trinity; 2-0; 36
9. Slocomb; 0-1; 35
10. Saks; 2-0; 32
Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1-0) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 13, Opp (1-1) 11, T.R. Miller (1-1) 9, Excel (2-0) 7, Danville (2-0) 6, Thomasville (0-1) 4, Southside-Selma (1-0) 3, Winfield (2-0) 3, Chickasaw (1-0) 2, Ohatchee (0-2) 2, Phil Campbell (1-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 1-1; 240
2. Lanett (3); 1-1; 186
3. Geneva Co. (1); 1-0; 164
4. Spring Garden (2); 1-0; 158
5. Elba; 2-0; 139
6. Abbeville; 0-1; 126
7. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 84
8. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 79
9. North Sand Mountain; 0-1; 27
10. Addison; 2-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Falkville (1-1) 7, Whitesburg Chr. (1-1) 5, B.B. Comer (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 3, Houston Co. (2-0) 2, Leroy (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 1, Orange Beach (2-0) 1, Sand Rock (1-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 248
2. Sweet Water (4); 1-0; 206
3. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 182
4. Maplesville; 2-0; 155
5 (tie). Linden; 0-1; 117
5 (tie). Millry; 1-0; 117
7. McKenzie; 1-0; 89
8. Loachapoka; 1-0; 62
9. Marion Co.; 2-0; 27
10. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (0-1) 14, Notasulga (2-0) 10, Ragland (2-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 2, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Hubbertville (1-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1, Wadley (2-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 2-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 190
3. Glenwood; 1-1; 169
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-1; 156
5. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 144
6. Patrician; 1-0; 104
7. Morgan Aca.; 1-0; 75
8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 64
9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31
10. Macon-East; 1-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Sparta (1-0) 18, Crenshaw Chr. (0-1) 3, Edgewood (2-0) 3, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 3, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-0) 1.
