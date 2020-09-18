Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators fielded an unusual case this week.
On Sept. 15, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Willmon Subdivision Road, near Grant.
After speaking to the homeowner, deputies determined a crime of voyeurism had occurred.
Deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Butler, 20, who resided at the same address, without incident.
According to the Alabama Criminal Code, first-degree voyeurism is defined as “A person commits the crime of voyeurism in the first degree if, for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person, he or she knowingly photographs or films the intimate areas of another person, whether through, under or around clothing, without that person’s knowledge and consent and under circumstances where the person has reasonable expectation of privacy, whether in a public or private space.”
Butler was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $3,000 bond.
