Betty Lou Pitts
Gilliland
Altoona
Betty Lou Pitts Gilliland, 75, of Altoona, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. She was a member First Baptist Church of Altoona.
Preceding her in death were her husband, David Owen Gilliland; brothers, Buddy Pitts, Pete Pitts and Jerry Logan; sister, Elaine Austin; and parents, B.L. and Evelyn Logan Pitts.
She leaves behind her children, Sharon Mayhall (Patrick), Richard Gilliland (Michael) and Mark Gilliland (Kelli); grandchildren, Alex Gilliland (Jocelyn), Chelsea McDaniel (Derreck), Nathaniel Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland, Gracyn Gilliland, Crimson Mayhall and Alisha Mayhall; great- grandchildren, Evelyn McDaniel, Allison Erwin, Ethan Gilliland and Harbin McDaniel; siblings, Mary Hutchens, Vickie Jones and Ed Pitts (Lee); sister-in-law, Jo Logan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Lemley Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Bro. Mark Gilliland officiating. Burial followed in Blount Memory Cemetery.
Asked to serve as pallbearers were Alex Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland and Derreck McDaniel. Lemley Funeral Home directing.
Andy “Rayburn” Brown
Albertville
Andy “Rayburn” Brown, 95, of Albertville, died Aug. 30, 2020, at Monroe Square Memory Care.
Services were Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Poe Brown; daughter, Vallory Smith (Lynn), of Monroe, N.C.; son, James Lynn Brown (Pamela), of Sardis City; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bobby Leon Miller
Boaz
Bobby Leon Miller, 70, of Boaz, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Happy Hill Cemetery. Rev. Matt Jordan officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Miller; daughter, Candy Moody (Phillip); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Peggy Sue Prince (Dale); brothers, Charles Miller (Brenda) and Don Miller (Donna); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Florence H. Chandler
Albertville
Florence H. Chandler, 88, of Albertville, died Sept. 3, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Smith (Danny), and Dorothy Chandler; son, Mike Chandler (Cindy); a sister, Billie Jean Kenny; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lori “Annette”
Tidwell
Albertville
Lori “Annette” Tidwell, 48, of Albertville, died Aug. 31, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Morrell Upchurch and Chad Hallcox officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Eric “Charlie” Tidwell; daughters, Heatherly Tidwell Pollard and Erica Tidwell; parents, Earl and Carol Carroll and mother, Pat Nash; brothers, Joey Carroll and Brandon Ford; one grandson, Hudson Pollard; one niece and one nephew; and mother- and father-in-law, Steven and Elaine Dodd.
David William Barrett
Albertville
David William Barrett, 68, of Albertville, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Els-Marie Ellen Barrett; and a son, Ian Daniel Barrett.
———
